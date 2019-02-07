More Golf Tournaments on the horizon

The Members Golf Association of Simpson County Country Club is well into its second year and making great strides toward improving the quality of our golf course. Our two main goals of quality burmuda grass and increasing membership are slowly coming around. While at times it appears there is little interest in golf in Simpson County, the MGA is sticking to the premise that a higher quality golf course will attract at least 200 members out of the 30,000 people in our surrounding area. Coming up July 4th, would be a great time for anyone interested in golf in Simpson County to come out for our social event beginning with golf at 8:00am followed by lunch, giving everyone time for other plans for their Fourth of July celebrations. This golf tournament is great for golfers of all skill levels, man, woman, or child, with each being placed on a team of A-B-C-D players.

For more serious golfers, the MGA is producing the SCCC 2019 4-Ball, coming up July 20th and 21st. Hole sponsors for this tournament will have a politican spin this year with the MGA enlisting all political candidates for the upcoming election in August, to help sponsor. Already signed up as sponsors are, Price Wallace, Allen Maddox, Donny Welch, Tommy Joe Harvey, Keilah Berry, Randal Coleman, Jamie Brewer, Randy Moore, Danny Craft, Brian Kennedy, Gerald Brown and Paul Mullins. These sponsors will have a sign on course and an invitation to our Saturday night social and meal. For all you candidates not signed on yet, call Wayne for details.

One reason to join SCCC now is the upcoming Club Championship August 3rd and 4th. It is seldom these days to play an individual/metal play tournament to win a trophy to be your very own forever. You should have seen Stephen's face. This tourney means you are on your own and you have to count every stroke. So come out to SCCC and golf in Simpson County.

Wayne Hilton

MGA