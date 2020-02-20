The Sip Discount Wine & Liquor Ribbon Cutting

The Magee Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting Thursday, February 20 at 11 am for The Sip Discount Wine & Liquor. The business is located at 421 Pinola Dr. Those on hand for the event were chamber members, family & friends. Suzy Thames, Julian Harper, Nancy Brown, Randi Dunn owner, Jacob Starita, Josh Allen, Pat Brown, Charlie Bob Prince, Lisa Bryant, Rebecca Young, Lauren Adkins, Cody Cumberland and Doris Adcock.