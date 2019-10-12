AirSouth Cooling and Heating presents We care more to replace an existing heating unit

James Sinclair, Owner, AirSouth Cooling and Heating, announces a special holiday “We Care More” holiday promotion. Not all heating air conditioning contractors are alike. At AirSouth Cooling and Heating, expect comfort and satisfaction…not a fix it and forget it attitude. Because this business believes in a caring attitude, we want to replace someone’s existing system. We want to be able to help someone in need that can not afford to help themselves to repair a broken heating unit. To qualify, they must be at 21 years of age and a homeowner. In addition, they must be in Need and not just Want of a new Heating unit.

If you know of someone that could use a new heating unit and needs the help, please email their story along with their name, address and phone number to WeCareMore@AirSouthNow.com to be entered in the drawing for a new heating unit. For more information, visit our AirSouthNow.com or our Facebook page. The drawing will take place on December 24.

Owner James Sinclair said, “Our team works hard to provide the comfort of warmth and coolness to our customers and as a team, they want to be able to help bring warmth to someone in need. Please send in an entry for someone in need.”

AirSouth Cooling and Heating, based in Mendenhall, Mississippi, serving the Central Mississippi area.