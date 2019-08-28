Alligator season

The 2019 Public Waters Alligator Hunting Season opens in Mississippi on Friday, August 30, at noon. The season will be open for 10 days and will close at noon on Monday, September 9.

A total of 960 permits in seven hunting zones across the state were offered in two random drawings. During the June application period, MDWFP received 4,414 requests for hunting permits. This is the 15th year of public waterway alligator hunting in Mississippi and wildlife officials expect high participation.

“Mississippi has experienced above average rainfall which provides favorable navigation conditions in most river systems,” MDWFP Alligator Program Coordinator Ricky Flynt said. “Access to boat ramps may be restricted along the Mississippi River and the South Delta due to recent record flooding. MDWFP staff members are working with and assisting county partners to clear access to those impacted boat ramps.”

All persons, 16 years of age or older, who are in a vessel with, or assisting a permit holder, must possess a Lifetime Hunting License or an Alligator Hunting License and a valid prerequisite hunting license, which includes the following: a Mississippi Sportsman License, All-Game Hunting/Fishing License, Small Game Hunting/Fishing License, Apprentice Sportsman License, Apprentice All Game License, Apprentice Small Game License, Senior Exempt License, or Disabled Exempt License. Licenses are available on-line at www.mdwfp.com or at any point of sale location where Mississippi hunting and fishing licenses are sold, or by calling 1-800-5GO-HUNT.

For more information regarding alligator hunting rules and regulations, visit our website at www.mdwfp.com/alligator or call us at 601-432-2199.