Candidate list set for 2019 elections

The qualifying deadline for candidates in the 2019 election has passed and the candidate list is set.

Primary elections for partisan candidates will be held on August 6 with necessary runoff elections to follow on August 27. The General Election is scheduled for November 5, and runoffs will be held on November 26. Of the 15 local races being featured on the ballot, only five races will advance to the November ballot without a clear winner. Many will be decided in the August primaries.

Citizens wishing to participate in the upcoming election must register at the Simpson County Circuit Clerk’s office. Voter registration applications are also available to be printed online at the Secretary of States website. These forms must be mailed to the Simpson County Circuit Clerk’s office. The deadline to register for the primary elections will be July 8.