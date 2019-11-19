City says local doctor must go to jail or remove dog

Things took a turn for the worse in Magee’s City Court last week for a local pet owner.

In his absence, Dr. Tommy Blackledge, was found guilty of “having or harboring a ferocious, vicious or dangerous animal” and was sentenced to 30 days in jail for the actions of his dog, a Dogo Argentino.

Charges were filed in court when the dog allegedly chased a neighbor, Danny Moseley. Dr. Blackledge said of this most recent event that the gate to the yard where his dog is kept was intentionally opened, and the dog got out, chasing Moseley.

Dr. Blackledge said that Moseley should have made an attempt to contact him, which he said was “the neighborly thing to do” instead of getting the mayor and police involved.

Judge Reggie Blackledge gave Dr. Blackledge the choice of removing the dog from the city within five days or going to jail. The sentence would be suspended if he had the dog removed from the city.

When Judge Blackledge was contacted, he said he did not know whether Dr. Blackledge had an attorney or not. Magee Mayor Dale Berry reported that Dr. Blackledge had been notified of court the morning it was to be held.

This is the third incident in which the dog has allegedly threatened or attacked a human. Mayor Berry reported that the dog had attacked him and bitten him in the stomach earlier this year.

The second incident occurred in September when the dog attacked a worker, Janet Sullivan of Hand’s Nursery, who was doing yard work for the Blackledges. Sullivan has had surgery and has not returned to work since the incident.

She called 9-11 and police responded to the scene and rescued her. The incident report stated that Dr. Blackledge said she sprayed the dog with water in his face, despite the fact that she had been told not to do so over the past three years. He added that Sullivan refused to allow them to put the dog up when she came to work in the yard. Dr. Blackledge said she was the only person who did not comply with their request to let them know when she was there so that they could deal with the dog. Blackledge added that her claim against him had been denied through his homeowner’s insurance.

The incident report said the case was closed.

Recent internet posts seem to have been an effort to show that the dog is gentle. The dog was seen in downtown Magee last week walking on a leash with Sonia Blackledge, Dr. Blackledge’s wife.

According to Magee Police Chief Randy Crawford, the charges were brought by officer Sean Cooper.

The city ordinance requires that the animal be impounded or destroyed.

Dr. Blackledge has appealed the ruling in Circuit Court after posting a $1,000 appeal bond.