EMERGENCY CONSERVATION PROGRAM SIGNUP

Simpson County has been approved to implement the Emergency Conservation Program (ECP) for severe damage to eligible agricultural land related to a series of tornadoes on December 16, 2019. Landowners and agricultural producers who suffered a loss from this natural disaster may submit a request for cost-share assistance between February 18, 2020 and April 3, 2020. Farms and ranches suffering severe damage may be eligible for assistance under the ECP administered by FSA if the damage:

• Will be so costly to rehabilitate that Federal assistance is or will be needed to return the

land to productive agricultural use.

• s unusual and is not the type that would recur frequently in the same area.

• Affect the productive capacity of the farmland.

• Will impair or endanger the land.

A producer qualifying for ECP assistance may receive cost-share levels not to exceed 75 percent of the eligible cost of restoration measures. Certain limited resource and socially disadvantaged producers may receive up to 90 percent cost-share. No producer is eligible for more than $500,000 cost sharing per natural disaster occurrence. The following types of measures may be eligible:

• removing debris from NIPF

• site preparation on NIPF

• seeding establishing on NIPF, and

• restoring conservation structures and other similar installations.

To be eligible for assistance, practices must not be started until all of the following are met:

• an application for financial assistance (FSA-848) has been filed

• the local FSA County Committee (COC) or its representative has conducted an onsite inspection of the damaged area

• the Agency responsible for technical assistance, such as the State forestry agency has made a needs determination required for rehabilitation.

Affected producers should contact the Simpson County FSA Office at 601-847-0035, extension 2, to make an appointment to file an application for assistance as soon as possible, but no later than close of business Friday, April 3, 2020.

