Flap continues over Magee Airport

Some obvious exceptions arose between what was discussed at the recent Magee Board of Aldermen’s workshop and what they discussed and approved at the city board meeting.

The first and most evident was further discussion about opening Perfect Blend Cigar and Coffee in downtown Magee. This item was not listed on the agenda. Mayor Berry said that a couple of the aldermen wanted to research what other communities were doing regarding tobacco use and the Healthy Hometown program through Blue Cross Blue Shield.

Mayor Berry did not provide a written Mayor’s report, but he did update those in attendance on his activity for the city.

Berry reported that he had attended the Central Mississippi Mayor’s Conference, where a gas tax increase was being pushed and conflicting information was reporting between the State House and Senate with one side saying the increase did not have a chance of passing while the other was saying it should a good chance of passing.

Berry also reported that legislation authored by Senator Chris Caughman to return 20 percent of sales tax versus the current 18 percent was most likely not going to pass. He said legislation is pending sponsored by Mississippi Municipal Commission to get a hold back on state income tax refunds if the person has unpaid traffic fines.

Another item omitted from the agenda but discussed was the hiring of a public defender. The name that was discussed at the work shop was Meagan Stuard Thorton. Berry said after the workshop that Alderman Whitney Baker had other names that she wanted considered before a decision was made.

The board heard from Rico McKenzie, from Corner Stone Engineering. McKenzie is hoping to land business from the city in regarding to waste water and sewer lagoon issues. The city is under notice from the EPA they will have to do major repairs at the city lagoon or risk being in violation. The repairs are in relation to the baffle system at the lagoon. McKenzie indicated there may also be a need for a cholrine chamber also. He is to conduct a study to determine how much sludge needs to be removed from the lagoon. This will help determine the capacity of the lagoon. The board did not vote to enter into a contract with McKenzie.

The flap continues about the airport. It was found out at the board meeting that one of the people who was interested in managing the airport was one of the violators in regard to the operation of hangers at the facility. All the time there have been issues the city choose not to use name only the units by hanger number.

Dustin Bourne, one of the people interest in running the airport, has repeatadly been a violator of the facility operations and did not intend to correct hanger violations until it became clear he was about to be evicted from his hanger. City Attorney Bruce Smith said Bourne had been notice serveral times about violations and had not responded to the violataions.

One of the issues was Bourne has an electrical splitter in his hanger for additional electrical outlets. At some point in time this had created a meltdown of the outlet and created a fire hazard. Bourne said it was there when he got the hanger and that he “is affraid of heights” therefore he would not take the splitter down for fear of heights. This comment about a pilot being affraid of heights prompted comment from Bruce Smith that Bourne was not being forthwright. Smith conceded he would give Bourne another week to correct the definciency. Which Bourne said would be corrected that night. Bourne was also cited for having a substance leaking from the engine compartment of an aircraft.

Kenneth Aasand who made a proposal to operate the airport presented another to the board. He offered to come to the airport once a week for a minimum of five hours to work with Ashley Steele to help improve airport operations. The fee would be $250 a week. Aasand agreed to meet with the grant writing firm to determine what the needs are if the city is to apply for the $1 million grant from the Federal Aviation Administration. The city did not bid the services offered by Aasand they accepted his offer at the meeting.

They agreed to do this for a trial period of three months and re-evaluate at the end of this period and determine if they were receiving value for services rendered.

At the recomendation of Mayor Berry the board agreed to hire Kim Jackson as parttime court clerk at 20 hours per week. The board agreed to pay $17,500 for services rendered.

Berry recommended a raise for Lee Roberts from approximately $11 per hour to $14. The board said if the mayor felt strongly about this they would approve it. However, they felt it would create a bad precedent with other employees since the budget was just complete and it did not surface during budget period. The board did not issue the raise. All pay records for city employees are a matter of public record because they are funded by taxpayers.

The meeting was adjourned and the next meeting of the board is Tuesday, November 7.