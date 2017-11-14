Lions Club members ask about city liquor laws

The conversation turned political at the Magee Lions Club this week.

A question was posed to Mayor Dale Berry about the city’s alcohol ordinance and what the standards are with the recently changed city laws.

The first ordinance was changed at the first meeting of the new Mayor and Board of Aldermen meeting. Mayor Berry stated that the board had been on the fence too long and he had called the issue to a vote.

The issue allowed the selling of alcohol on Sunday and is now in place. According to Berry, the figures are a little sketchy at present but he said he thought the Sunday alcohol sales had increased sales tax by about $10,000. This does not sound like a lot, but if you do the math it is about $80,000 extra in alcohol sales on Sunday. That is a substantial figure for our community

Berry was also questioned about the “light wines” and the packaged frozen drinks which are now being sold in grocery stores.

The existing ordinance allows the selling of products of 5 percent alcohol by volume. Craft beers as well as imports have a tendency to run a bit higher than traditional domestic beers.

The ordinance also calls for the amount of alcohol that a business can sell. The existing ordinance states that if alcohol is served in a restaurant, 60 percent of the business must come from food.

Originally ordinances restricted where beer could be sold but with a new restaurant coming downtown it appears that the moratorium is gone with the wind.

This publication will publish another new ordinance which allows smoking cigars at the new cigar shop.

The board has it right-if our community is going to grow we must offer what people want. If not they will go elsewhere.