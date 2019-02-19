Magee Chamber to get new board of directors

The Magee Chamber of Commerce will have new leadership for the coming year.

On Monday ballots were counted from the recent elections, and new directors have been named to serve three-year terms on the board. The new class of directors includes Suzy Thames, Leman Cockrell, Ruth Ellington, Lee Maddox and Patrice Boykin.

New leadership will take over following the annual Chamber of Commerce banquet in March. Retiring from the board are Diane McPhail and Pat Brown. Chris Purdum is resigning his position as is Scott Barnes, who has transferred to Hattiesburg with PriorityOne.

The board was saddened with the news that Lacye Colson Evans, who was in line for the presidency for the next year, would be stepping down for personal reasons. The board decided to appoint Christian Carrico as the vice president, which would allow him to assume the presidency in March. The other two vacancies on the board will be announced later.

The annual Chamber banquet will be held Thursday, March 7. A reception will start at 5:30 p.m. with dinner starting at 6:30. The event will be held at Blueberry Peace Farms, located next to the Magee High School practice field. The speaker for the evening will be Valencia Williamson, the vice president of Area Development Partnership in Hattiesburg.

Make plans to attend this annual event where your friends and neighbors will be recognized for their accomplishments and the good things that are going on right here in Magee and Simpson County.