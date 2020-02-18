Mayoral Council to meet

The City of Mendenhall in partnership with the Mississippi State Health Department will host another Mayoral Council meeting on February 20 at 5:30 p.m.

The council meeting will take place at the Mendenhall Community Center, with the purpose of discussing specific needs within the community and ideas of how to make the city healthier.

Brittney Mosley with the Mississippi Health Department highlighted some of the goals of a healthy city. These goals included all residents having access to recreation spaces, healthy food, medical spaces,  medical services, public or active transportation, quality affordable housing, and economic opportunities.

Everyone is invited to attend the meeting and give input on how to achieve these goals in Mendenhall. “The environment we live in has a major effect on our life. It’s on citizens to take action to make things better in their community.” said Mosley

Alderwoman Janna Miller has spearheaded this project on behalf of the city. She said, “We encourage everyone to come out and voice their concerns and ideas for a better Mendenhall.”

For more information on the Mayoral Health Council,  contact Janna Miller, Alderwoman Ward 3, at (601) 847-1212 or Brittney Mosley at (601) 255-3113.

