A Message from SCCAA

In 2001, The South Central Community Action Agency, Inc. tax exempt community Service Corporation was opened for business in Simpson County.

The founding community leaders were concerned about the rapid closing of major manufacturing companies which resulted in the loss of over 4,000 jobs. The early organizers of SCCAA were passionate about helping families who were losing their ability to be economically self-sufficient.

South Central Community Action Agency’s founding principle is ““helping people, changing lives."

SCCAA firmly believes in the principle of taking care of our own. On December 8, 2018, SCCAA held its Annual Christmas Gala in which the agency had the honor and the privilege of recognizing a Simpson County resident and a fallen Magee firefighter. Dustin William Grubbs was unexpectedly killed in the line of duty while responding to a structure fire on November 3, 2018 in Magee.

Dustin is survived by his wife, Joni Graham Grubbs; his parents; and four beautiful children, three daughters, Asha, Gretta, Gremma, and one son, Graham.

Mrs. Grubbs was presented with a plaque and gifts for her four children by Social Services Director Jolyn Winn, to ensure that the family will have a happy holiday season.

SCCAA will continue to keep this tradition going and assist in serving the Simpson County community.

On behalf of Sheletta Buckley, Executive Director and the staff of South Central Community Action Agency we would like to wish all the citizens of Simpson County a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.