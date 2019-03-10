Statewide Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service to Honor Four Mississippi Fallen Firefighters

Firefighters from across the state will honor their own at the Mississippi Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service which will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at ten o’clock (10:00 AM) on the campus of the Mississippi State Fire Academy in Pearl, Mississippi.

Four firefighters, Dustin Grubbs of the Magee Volunteer Fire Department, Randall Yeatman of the Woodland Volunteer Fire Department, Robert Dunaway of the Howell Volunteer Fire Department, and Todd Lanthrip of the Mathiston Volunteer Fire Department, lost their lives in the line of duty this year. With these four additions, there will be one-hundred-six (106) names inscribed on the Mississippi Fallen Firefighters Memorial Wall, which commemorates those who have served the citizens of Mississippi by giving the ultimate sacrifice.

Firefighters, friends, and family from across the state attend this annual event to honor and reflect on the commitment to service that these firefighters gave to their communities and to the people they served.

The public is invited to attend this event.