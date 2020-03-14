Public Schools will be closed until March 23

  • 244 reads
Sat, 03/14/2020 - 2:48pm

FROM: Mr. Greg Paes, Superintendent

RE: Coronavirus (COVID-19)-REVISED STATEMENT

Dear Simpson County School District:

As of Saturday, March 14, 2020, Governor Tate Reeves has declared a state of

emergency in response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19). As a result, the Simpson

County School District will extend Spring Break until Monday, March 23,

2020. All schools and offices will be closed as we await further guidance

regarding this matter. We will keep you informed of any changes or modifications

to our plans as they become available.

Most importantly, do not panic but follow the precautions and safety measures that

have been outlined by the Mississippi Department of Health.

Sincerely,

Greg Paes

Superintendent

Social

Skip Russell builds his business on hard work
“A self-made man, one who creates his own success through hard work and effort.” It’s a fitting phrase to describe entrepreneur and life-long Magee resident Skip Russell.
Community Calendar 3-12-20
Embracing life from Dr. Brien to Chef Brien
Embracing life from Dr. Brien to Chef Brien
Community Calendar -3-5-2020
Community Calendar 2-27-2020

Weddings & Engagements

Stewart and Warren to wed March 30
Ms. Sheila Stewart and her late husband, Tommy Stewart, of Harrisville are pleased to announce the... READ MORE
Garrity, Jones to wed Feb. 2
Jones and Dupre’ to wed June 16
Arender and McIntyre to wed
Banis, Fewell to unite June 2
Smith and Sanford to wed

Copyright 2018 • The Magee Courer & Simpson County News
206 Main Ave. N. • Magee, MS 39111 • (601) 849-3434

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.