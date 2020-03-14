Public Schools will be closed until March 23

FROM: Mr. Greg Paes, Superintendent

RE: Coronavirus (COVID-19)-REVISED STATEMENT

Dear Simpson County School District:

As of Saturday, March 14, 2020, Governor Tate Reeves has declared a state of

emergency in response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19). As a result, the Simpson

County School District will extend Spring Break until Monday, March 23,

2020. All schools and offices will be closed as we await further guidance

regarding this matter. We will keep you informed of any changes or modifications

to our plans as they become available.

Most importantly, do not panic but follow the precautions and safety measures that

have been outlined by the Mississippi Department of Health.

Sincerely,

Greg Paes

Superintendent