Public Schools will be closed until March 23
Sat, 03/14/2020 - 2:48pm
FROM: Mr. Greg Paes, Superintendent
RE: Coronavirus (COVID-19)-REVISED STATEMENT
Dear Simpson County School District:
As of Saturday, March 14, 2020, Governor Tate Reeves has declared a state of
emergency in response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19). As a result, the Simpson
County School District will extend Spring Break until Monday, March 23,
2020. All schools and offices will be closed as we await further guidance
regarding this matter. We will keep you informed of any changes or modifications
to our plans as they become available.
Most importantly, do not panic but follow the precautions and safety measures that
have been outlined by the Mississippi Department of Health.
Sincerely,
Greg Paes
Superintendent