Simpson Academy to Close Until further notice

Good afternoon,

Simpson County Academy, after much consideration of the information coming out of local, state, and federal agencies, has made the decision to close our campus to students until further notice. On Monday, our school administrative team will meet to discuss the protocol for educating our students going forward. As a school and board, we understand that many of our families are limited with internet service so we will be designing a plan to accommodate everyone. This will incorporate assignments being picked up at designated times, internet usage if available in your area, teachers grading and providing feedback along with staff being available via email or etcetera while on campus directing off campus instruction. All of these details will be sent out to everyone as we get toward the end of next week by Friday, March 20th.

As stated above, our administrative team will meet Monday and Tuesday of this week to finalize an educational plan of action moving forward until our current state of emergency is lifted. Additionally, our faculty and staff will be meeting together on Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. to begin training on how this plan will be implemented. Please do not overload the office with calls and questions because I will send out information when the time is appropriate. As I said in our previous email, our transparency and informational delivery will be truthful and honest going forward.

Finally, all extra-curricular activities, including athletic practices, games, pageants, tryouts, etc., will be canceled until further notice. Again, all athletic competitions are postponed at this time.

In closing, please understand that the safety of our students and the community along with serving our educational needs are the top priorities of SCA. We are confident as a school that the foregoing action will allow us to serve these goals. Thank you for your understanding and patience through this trying time and we all wish many blessing on you and your family.

In His Grace,

Steven Harrell