Trojans lose in first round

The Magee Trojans season has come to an end. The Trojans faced the Tylertown Chiefs in the first round of the playoffs. After jumping out to a 6-0 lead in the first quarter the Trojans struggled to find success beyond that point. The final score was 13-35. In what has been dubbed a rebuilding year for the program the team managed to finish the season at .500 posting a 6-6 record. The team will look to build on their successes from this season as they prepare for the next.