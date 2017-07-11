Trojans lose in first round

Tue, 11/07/2017 - 1:25pm

The Magee Trojans season has come to an end. The Trojans faced the Tylertown Chiefs in the first round of the playoffs. After jumping out to a 6-0 lead in the first quarter the Trojans struggled to find success beyond that point. The final score was 13-35. In what has been dubbed a rebuilding year for the program the team managed to finish the season at .500 posting a 6-6 record. The team will look to build on their successes from this season as they prepare for the next.

