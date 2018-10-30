All Falcon teams headed to play offs

Last week of the regular season!

The Tinamites

(5&6 yrs.)

The Tinamites traveled to host field Puckett to take on the Bulldogs of Mize, this third encounter would have a very different outcome from previous ones. The Falcons took a 24-12 lead at halftime and didn’t relinquish it. The final score 38-31. A very hard-fought game by both teams, very befitting of these two programs. As both teams are playoff bound and could very easily end up playing again. I am very proud to announce that our youngest group are the MYFAI (Mississippi Youth Football Association Inc.) District 5 Champions and will play this weekend at home in the first round of the playoffs. The Fantastic 10, as I call them, have worked very hard to get here. They ended the regular season with a record of 6 – 2. If this group can win the next two games, they will guarantee themselves a trip to Jones Jr. College for the state semi-finals and “The Rock” at USM for the state finals.

The Rookies

(7&8 yrs.)

This week our older groups traveled to conference rival Lawrence County, both teams undefeated coming in and only one would depart that way. At stake the MYFAI District 5 championship. This was a highly contested game and a hard loss for our Rookies. The final score 26-22. These young players played with honor and integrity and should be very proud of their efforts. They are the number 2 seed from District 5 and will play this weekend in the first round of the playoffs. Our 7-1 Rookies will travel to Collins with a kick-off time of 10:30. Please come out and support this group.

The Midgets

(9&10 yrs.)

The Midgets went into this game and controlled every aspect of it. They scored first and never gave up the lead, shutting down the Lawrence County Knights at nearly every turn. The final score Falcons 36 and Knights 18, maintaining their undefeated status at 8-0.

Like their youngest counterparts, the Midgets are the MYFAI District 5 champions and will play this weekend at home against Lumberton. Kickoff will be at noon. If you want to see a high flying, hard running and smash mouth football game, come out and support our Midgets.

The Peewees

(11&12 yrs.)

A strong performance from our oldest group. The game was dead locked 6-6 most of the first half. Lawrence County would score after a controversial fumble recovery just before the half. Halftime score 14-6 Knights. The game went back and forth during the third quarter until the Falcon defense pinned the Knights on the goal line. On the next play the Falcon defense sacked the QB in the end-zone for a safety, bringing the score to Knights 14 and Falcons 8. Midway of the 4th quarter the Knights scored once again; the PAT was no good. Final score Knights 20 and Falcons 8. Our Peewee playoffs fate is yet to be determined as of this article. So, check our Facebook page and website (www.simpsonfalcons.com) for updates.

A strong and exciting regular season for all our teams and an even more exciting playoff potential. Going to borrow a slogan from USM and Yell “TO THE ROCK LET’S GO FALCONS!!!