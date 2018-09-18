Cougars blow away the Green Wave

The Simpson Cougars hosted the Cathedral Green Wave from Natchez for Homecoming.

The Cougars received the opening kick and and drove 63 yards in five plays capped off by a Corbin Hosey 9 yard run. The PAT run was no good and with 10:13 to go in the first quarter Simpson led 6-0. Cathedral drove deep into Cougar territory but the Cougar defense turned them over on downs on the Simpson 15. Simpson drove the ball 85 yards and the drive ended with a Michael Winstead 25 yard touchdown run. Hooks Harvey added the PAT and with 1:45 to go in the first quarter Simpson led 13-0.

The Cougar defense forced a Cathedral three and out and the Cougars started their next drive on their own 23 yard line. After a Caleb Garner 3 yard run, Bryce Caughman took a reverse 74 yards to pay dirt. Hooks Harvey tacked on the PAT to increase Simpson’s lead to 20-0. Cathedral returned the ensuing kickoff to midfield and drove the 50 yards in five plays, capped off by a JT Taylor to Colby Passman touchdown pass from 20 yards out. Joseph Garrity added the PAT to cut the Cougar lead to 20-7.

The Greenwave then tried an onside kick which was recovered by the Cougars at their own 48 yard line. The Cougars took six plays to drive the 52 yards capped off by a Caleb Garner 18 yard touchdown run. Payton Keith tacked on the PAT and with 6:40 to go before the half Simpson led 27-7. The Cougar defense forced a Cathedral fumble recovered by Daniel Pepper on the Cathedral 35. The Cougars only took three plays and Corbin Hosey scored from 7 yards out. Hooks Harvey hit the PAT and with 4:50 left in the half Simpson increased its lead to 34-7. The Cougar defense forced a three and out and Michael Winstead returned the punt 26 yards to the Cathedral 9 yard line. The Cougars needed only one play as Caleb Garner finished the final 9 yards. Payton Keith added the PAT and with 3:04 to go in the half Simpson led 41-7. Cathedral scored with 52 seconds left in the half on a JT Taylor 26 yard run. The PAT failed, and the halftime score was Simpson 41 Cathedral 13.

The second half started with a Cathedral three and out. The Cougars took only six plays to increase their lead as Michael Winstead took it in from 34 yards out. Hooks Harvey added the PAT and with 8:36 left in the third quarter Simpson led 48-13. Cathedral scored on their next possession on a Tyriek Lee 59 yard touchdown run. Joseph Garrity added the PAT and with 5:35 left in the third quarter Simpson led 48-20. The Cougars scored on their next possession on a 7 yard Mason Kennedy touchdown run, the PAT run was no good and with 9:25 left in the game Simpson led 54-20. The final score--Simpson 54 Cathedral 20. The win improved Simpson’s record to 3-2 on the season.

The Cougars were led offensively in the rushing game by Michael Winstead with nine carries for 139 yards and two touchdowns, Caleb Garner 12 carries for 116 yards and two touchdowns, Bryce Caughman two carries for 81 yards and a touchdown, Corbin Hosey six carries for 37 yards and two touchdowns. Mason Kennedy completed one pass for 34 yards and Hooks Harvey completed one pass for 8 yards. Bryce Caughman had two catches for 42 yards.

The Cougars were led on defense by Daniel Pepper with seven tackles, Austin Creel five tackles, and Jordan Taylor four tackles. Getting sacks or tackles for loss were Daniel Pepper 2, Bryce Caughman 1, and Thomas Pepper 1. The Cougars had one turnover a fumble recovery by Daniel Pepper.

In team stats Simpson had 496 yards of total offense, 454 rushing yards, 42 passing yards, and picked up 25 first downs. Cathedral had 287 yards of total offense 229 rushing yards, 58 passing yards, and picked up 13 first downs.

In Junior High action the 7th/8th grade defeated East Rankin 14-0 and the Junior High won 44-14.

The Cougars will travel to East Rankin Academy in Pelahatchie on Friday, Sept. 21, with the kickoff set for 7 p.m. Simpson defeated the Patriots last year in the regular season by a score of 49-20 and in the playoffs 46-21. This will be the 25th time Simpson and East Rankin have met on the gridiron. Simpson holds a 21-3 series record over East Rankin.

The Junior High Cougars will travel to Hartfield Academy in Flowood on Thursday, Sept. 20, with the 7th/8th grade starting at 5:30 p.m. and the JH to follow.