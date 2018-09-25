Cougars blow out East Rankin Patriots on the road

The Simpson Cougars traveled to East Rankin Academy in Pelahatchie on Friday. The Cougars received the opening kick and and drove 80 yards in five plays capped off by a Mason Kennedy to Bryce Caughman 40 yard touchdown pass. The 2-point conversion pass from Hooks Harvey to Daniel Pepper was good and with 8:07 to go in the first quarter Simpson led 8-0. East Rankin drove to the Cougar 40 yard line, but the drive ended when Daniel Pepper recovered an East Rankin fumble. The Cougars were unable to cash in on the turnover and were forced to punt. The Patriots drove deep into Simpson territory, but Bryce Caughman ended the drive on an interception in the endzone. The Cougars once again were forced to punt and the score at the end of the first quarter was Simpson 8 East Rankin 0. The first play East Rankin ran resulted in another fumble recovery by Simpson linebacker Austin Creel. The Cougars put together a good drive that resulted in a Hooks Harvey to Hunter Cline 7 yard touchdown pass. The PAT was no good and with 8:09 left in the half Simpson led 14-0.

The Cougar defense forced another East Rankin punt on their next possession. The Cougar offense drove 69 yards in five plays capped off by a Caleb Garner 40 yard touchdown run. Hooks Harvey added the PAT and with 4:09 left in the half Simpson led 21-0. The Cougar defense forced another fumble on East Rankin’s next possession. The fumble was recovered by Simpson’s Ryan Welch. The Cougars could not cash in on the turnover and the halftime score was Simpson 21 East Rankin 0.

The Cougars opened the second half as the first half ended with an East Rankin fumble recovered by Hunter Cline. The Cougars drove 36 yards in 13 plays capped off by a Mason Kennedy to Thomas Pepper 16 yard touchdown pass. Hooks Harvey’s PAT was good and with 4:13 left in the third quarter Simpson increased its lead to 28-0. The Cougar defense forced another Patriot fumble recovered by Cougar Cole McAlpin. The Cougars took only four plays to drive 71 yards. The drive ended on a 40 yard touchdown pass from Hooks Harvey to Hunter Cline. The 2- point conversion pass from Bryce Caughman to Daniel Pepper was good and with 1:24 left in the third quarter Simpson led 36-0. East Rankin got on the scoreboard on a Lane Burgess 1 yard run. Jack Pittman’s PAT was good and with 7:13 to go in the game the score was Simpson 36 East Rankin 8.

The Cougars fumbled on their next possession and on the last play of the game from the Cougar 1 yard line the Cougars forced another fumble, which was recovered by Cougar Cade McAlpin.

The win improved Simpson’s record to 4-2 on the season and 1-0 in district play.

The Cougars were led offensively in the rushing game by Caleb Garner with 12 carries for 89 yards and a touchdown, Corbin Hosey 8 carries for 50 yards, and Michael Winstead 7 carries for 35. In the passing game Mason Kennedy completed four passes for 86 yards and two touchdowns and Hooks Harvey completed four passes for 58 yards and two touchdowns.

Hunter Cline had three catches for 54 yards and two touchdowns, Thomas Pepper two catches for 40 yards and a touchdown, Bryce Caughman one catch for 40 yards and a touchdown, and Daniel Pepper one catch for 6 yards and two 2 point conversion catches.

The Cougars were led on defense by Daniel Pepper and Preston Franklin with 5 tackles each, and Austin Creel 4 tackles. Getting sacks or tackles for loss were Daniel Pepper 3, Cole McAlpin 2, Austin Creel 1, Will Douglas 1. The Cougars had seven turnovers, six fumble recoveries, one each by Daniel Pepper, Austin Creel, Ryan Welch, Hunter Cline, Cole McAlpin, and Cade McAlpin. The Cougars’ lone interception was by Bryce Caughman.