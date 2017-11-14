Cougars headed to State Championship

Simpson Academy advanced to the State Championship of the MAIS playoffs with a 36-15 win over Pillow Academy.

The Cougars received the opening kickoff and drove to the Pillow 3 yard line where they turned the ball over on downs. The Cougars would get the ball back when Zach Ainsworth intercepted a pass. The Cougars capitalized on the turnover when Cook Weathersby scored from 4 yards out. Caleb Garner ran in the two point conversion and with 2:17 left in the first quarter Simpson led 8-0.

Pillow used most of the second quarter, but missed a field goal that ended a long Mustang drive. Simpson drove 80 yards on their next drive capped off by an Ethan Flynt 1 yard run. Hooks Harvey added the PAT and Simpson increased the lead to 15-0 with 3:22 left in the half. Simpson would drive to the Pillow 8 yard line right before the half but turned the ball over on downs with 8 seconds left, making the halftime score 15-0.

Pillow received the second half kick off and on the second play from scrimmage Hunter Cline recovered a Mustang fumble. The Cougars took advantage of the turnover on a Cook Weathersby 45 yard run. Hooks Harvey’s PAT was good and Simpson led 22-0 with 9:58 left in the third quarter.

The Cougars’ Michael Winstead intercepted a Mustang pass on Pillow’s next possession. The Cougars once again capitalized on the turnover when Dylan Hallman scored from 11 yards out. Hooks Harvey added the PAT taking the Simpson lead to 29-0 with 7:36 left in the third quarter.

Pillow got on the scoreboard with 4:38 left in the third quarter on a Floyd Melton 30 yard run. Lake Giachelli passed to Eli Burton for the two point conversion cutting the Simpson lead to 29-8.

The Cougars’ final score of the game came on an Ethan Flynt 19 yard pass to Thomas Pepper. Hooks Harvey tacked on the PAT making the lead 36-8 with 10:53 left in the game. The Cougars fumbled deep in Mustang territory, and the Mustangs drove 85 yards capped off by a Luke Fondren 8 yard run. Bailey Vaughn added the PAT making the final score Simpson 36 Pillow 15. The win improved Simpson’s record to 9-4.

Leading the Cougars offensively in the rushing game were Cook Weathersby, 22 carries for 199 yards and two touchdowns; Dylan Hallman, 20 carries for 118 yards and a touchdown; and Ethan Flynt, 8 carries for 36 yards and a touchdown.

In the passing game, Hunter Cline had two receptions for 46 yards; Thomas Pepper, 1 catch for 19 yards and a touchdown; and Bryce Caughman, 1 catch for 19 yards. Ethan Flynt completed 4 passes for 84 yards and a touchdown.

The Cougars were led defensively by Caleb Garner in on 11 tackles, Austin Creel in on 7 tackles, and Michael Winstead in on 6 tackles. Thomas Pepper had a sack for the Cougars. Thomas Pepper, Austin Creel, and Corbin Hosey had a tackle for loss for the Cougars. The Cougars forced three turnovers. Hunter Cline had a fumble recovery, Zach Ainsworth and Michael Winstead had interceptions.

In team stats Simpson had 444 yards of total offense, 360 yards rushing, 84 yards passing, and picked up 23 first downs.

Pillow had 309 yards of total offense, 146 yards rushing, 163 yards passing, and picked up 20 first downs.

The Cougars will play in the State Championship game for the eighth time and first time since 2013. Lamar School is the defending AAAA DII State Champion. They are making their eighth appearance as well. Simpson has won six State Championships, and Lamar has won four.

This will be the 22nd time Lamar and Simpson have faced each other,

Simpson holds a 16-5 advantage in the series. Lamar won the previous matchup this year by a score of 63-55. Lamar comes into this game with a nine game winning streak and a 10-3 record. Simpson comes into this game winners of eight of their last nine and a 9-4 record.

Simpson and Lamar will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. at Jackson Academy on Saturday, November 18th.