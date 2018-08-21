Cougars lose on the road

The Cougars received the opening kickoff and drove the ball to the Parklane 48 yard line where they were forced to punt. Parklane scored quickly moving the ball 73 yards in four plays and scored a touchdown on a Braydon Coffey 8 yard run. The PAT by Hayes Tisdale was good and with 5:17 left in the first quarter Parklane led 7-0. Parklane got on the board again on a Hayes Tisdale 26 yard field goal and with 7:26 to go in the half Parklane led 10-0. Parklane increased its lead when Braxton Cooksey connected with Conner Wilson from 11 yards out and Hayes Tisdale added the PAT, and with 3:00 to go in the half Parklane led 17-0.

Simpson got on the board quickly as Bryce Caughman took the ensuing Parklane kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown. Michael Winstead ran in the 2-point conversion and with 2:46 to go in the half Parklane led 17-8. Parklane ran out the final 2:46 of the half and led 17-8 at halftime. Parklane scored on the opening possession of the second half on a Baydon Coffey 8 yard run. Hayes Tisdale added the PAT and with 6:55 to go in the third quarter Parklane led 24-8. After a Simpson punt, Parklane drove deep into Simpson territory, but Thomas Pepper recovered a fumble to end the drive. The score at the end of the third quarter was Parklane 24 Simpson 8. Parklane scored the final touchdown of the game with 7:28 to go in the game on a Taylor Alford 3 yard run. The Tisdale PAT was good and Parklane took the win 31-8. The loss dropped Simpson to 0-1 on the season.

In junior high action the 7th and 8th Grade defeated Brookhaven 12-0 and the junior high won 44-14 over Brookhaven.

The Cougars will be at home on Friday, August 24, taking on Leake Academy with the kickoff set for 7 p.m. The Junior High Cougars will travel to Jackson Academy in Jackson on Thursday, August 23, with the 7th and 8th grade starting at 5:30 p.m. and the junior high to follow.