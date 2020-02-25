Cougars win MAIS AAAA, Lady Cougars finish runners-up

The Simpson Cougars won the State AAAA Tournament Saturday night defeating Hillcrest Christian School 61-43. The Cougars defeated Pillow Academy in the quarterfinals 67-43 and Heritage Academy 54-33 in the semifinals to advance to the championship game. The Simpson Lady Cougars finished runner-up in the State AAAA Tournament Saturday afternoon losing to Hartfield Academy 47-46. The Lady Cougars defeated Leake Academy in the quarterfinals 47-44 and Pillow Academy 45-44 in the semifinals to advance to the championship game.

Girls Games - Leake Academy

Simpson 47 Leake 44-Scoring for Simpson were Alissa Brewer with 15 points, TK Catchings 10, Anna Claire Walker 10, Gracie Bowen 6, and Ma’Nia Womack 6. The win improved Simpson’s record to 32-5 on the season.

Pillow Academy

Simpson 45 Pillow 44-Scoring for Simpson were Ma’Nia Womack with 17 points, Anna Claire Walker 10, Alissa Brewer 8, TK Catchings 7, and Maddie Moody 3. The win improved Simpson’s record to 33-5 on the season.

Hartfield Academy

Hartfield 47 Simpson 46-Scoring for Simpson were TK Catchings with 28 points,Gracie Bowen 6, Alissa Brewer 5, Anna Claire Walker 5, and Ma’Nia Womack 2. The loss dropped Simpson’s record to 33-6 on the season.

Boys Games - Pillow Academy

Simpson 67 Pillow 43-Scoring for Simpson were Joe Berry with 20 points, Jered Smith 12, Warner Watkins 12, Cole Groover 9, Todd Larkin 8, Josh Flynt 4, and Dawsan Drennan 2. The win improved Simpson’s record to 31-6 on the season.

Heritage Academy

Simpson 54 Heritage 33-Scoring for Simpson were Cole Groover with 16 points, Josh Flynt 12, Joe Berry 11, Todd Larkin 10, Warner Watkins 2, Drew Williams 2, and Jered Smith 1. The win improved Simpson’s record to 32-6 on the season.

Hillcrest Christian School

Simpson 61 Hillcrest 43-Scoring for Simpson were Josh Flynt and Todd Larkin with 18 points each, Joe Berry 16, Cole Groover 5, and Warner Watkins 4. The win improved Simpson’s record to 33-6 on the season.

Simpson will play in the MAIS Overall State Tournament at the AE Wood Coliseum on the campus of Mississippi College this week.