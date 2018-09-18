Falcons home opener vs. Prentiss

Our first home stand in a conference matchup with the Prentiss Bulldogs.

The Tinamite's (5&6 yrs.)

Prentiss would have a great scoring opportunity early with a fumble recovery; however, the Falcon defense stood strong and the Bulldogs would turn the ball back over on downs. The Falcon offense after sputtering on their first drive would score first with a 35 yard touchdown run by A.J. James. The Bulldogs would return the favor with a TD drive of their own, leaving the score 8-6 after the first quarter. Both defenses held during the second quarter and the score would remain the same at halftime. Prentiss would open the second half with a scoring drive, the PAT was no good. Late in the 3rd qtr the score was Prentiss 12 and the Falcons 8. The Falcon defense took over at this point and slammed the door shut on the Bulldogs. The Falcons would score two more times in the fourth on runs by A.J. James with both PATs converted. The final score Falcons 24 and Prentiss 12. The tinamites bounced back from a season open loss to Mize very well. Strong defensive play from A.J. Williams, Kingston Stiff, and A.J. James.

The Rookies (7&8 yrs.)

This game was very fun to watch for the Falcon nation, not so much for Prentiss. Both sides of the ball were completely dominated by the Falcon rookies. The defense had several takeaways and by the end of the game the Bulldogs only managed a total offensive effort of less than 60 yards. The offense was equally dominating; the score at halftime was 36-0. The offense would score once more in the fourth bringing the final score to 42-0. Damarius Davis lead the Falcons with 3 touchdowns and one each for Creel Workman, Braylen Reed, and Lane Purser. Hard to single out anyone player on defense as it was truly a team effort. Good start to the season for our Rookie Falcons. 2 and 0 for the season.

The Midgets (9&10 yrs.)

Dominance by the Falcon nation would continue in this game as well. Falcons would open early with touchdowns by Cameron Smith and Braden Gregory in the 1st qtr. Prentiss scored with 5:05 left in the 2nd qtr bringing the score to 16-8 Falcons. Braylon Womack would score on a 40-yard touchdown with 4:10 left in the 2nd qtr, PAT was good bringing the score to 24-8 Falcons. After a sack by the Falcon defense, the Bulldogs were forced to punt late in the first half. Braylon Womack once again broke for a 55-yard TD run, PAT was no good and the half would end with the Falcon lead 30-8. In the second half Prentiss would strike first with a 45-yard TD run, PAT was no good closing the gap a little bringing the score to 30-14. Both defenses tightened things up and no more scoring in the 3rd qtr. With 3:07 left in the game, a 55 yard catch and run from Womack to Henry Funches Jr. extended the Falcon lead to 24 points. Score 38-14 Falcons. The Bulldogs didn’t go away quietly as they scored last with less than two minutes in the game, bringing the final score of 38 -22 Falcons. Like the Rookies, our midget group is 2 and 0.

The Peewees (11&12 yrs.)

What a game to watch! Hats off to both teams. Each offense would drive deep into the others territory only to have the defense either take it away or shut it down. This went on for four full quarters. In overtime the Falcons would win the coin toss and elect to go first. On the second play the Falcons would turn it over on a fumble caused by the defense. Prentis would get their shot next. After two attempts shutdown by the Falcon defense, the Bulldogs would punch it through on the third attempt from 4 yards out. A heart-breaking way to lose, but what a game!! So proud of the efforts by our oldest group!

Next week all teams travel. Tinamites head back for a rematch with Mize and are looking to avenge the loss. The rest of the Falcon nation head to Hazelhurst for another conference match up. Tinamite game begins at 9 a.m. in Mize and the Rookie’s kick things off in Hazelhurst at 10:30 a.m. Go Falcons!!!