Falcons round 2 MYFAI State Playoffs

The Tinamites

(5&6 yrs.)

This week the Falcon Tinamites hosted the Blue Devils of Pearl River Central in this 2nd round playoff at Tiger stadium. Our youngest Falcons who defeated PRC earlier in the season struggled in this game. Pearl River jumped out to an early 14-0 lead in the 1st quarter and held onto that lead. The Falcon youth never gave up and fought to the end, coming to within 6 late in the 3rd quarter. It was a great game to watch. PRC held onto win 38-22. This brings the Tinamites to the end of their season, but what a season it was. The Fantastic 10 finished as the MYFAI District 5 Champions with an overall season record of 7-3.

The Rookies

(7&8 yrs.)

This week the Rookies traveled to take on the Panthers of Petal (Red). The Falcons would strike first in the game, the PAT was no good. Falcons 6 and Petal 0. Falcons would stop the Panthers on their initial drive and force them to punt, however the Panthers would capitalize on a Falcon fumble. The PAT was good giving the Panthers their only lead in the game 8-6. The Falcons took control of the game after this point, at halftime the Falcons lead 20-8. The defense shut down the Panther attack the rest of the game and the Offense controlled the clock. The final score Falcons 26 and the Panthers 8. This win sends our Rookie team to the MYFAI State Finals! They will play at Jones County Junior College on December 1 at 12:30 in the semi-finals against district rivals Lawrence County and on December 8 they will play at USM’s M.M. Roberts Stadium (The Rock) in the finals. Look at our Facebook page and Website page for the finals game time. TO THE ROCK!!

The Midgets

(9&10 yrs.)

The Midgets took on Picayune in its 2nd round playoff game at Tiger Stadium. The first half of the game was like a chess match as each team would match the others move. It was close at the end of the 1st quarter with Picayune in front 14-6. Both teams would at points in the 2nd quarter, at the half Picayune 22 and Falcons 12. The Picayune offensive line would dominate in the second half and its defense would bend but just wouldn’t break despite the Falcons best efforts. The final score Picayune 40 and the Falcons 12. Great effort by our Falcons, it was the most points scored on Picayune all season. As with their younger counter parts, this brings the end of the Midgets season. An awesome season for sure. They finished as the MYFAI District 5 Champions with an overall season record of 9 and 1. Their only defeat was this game.

We are so proud of the efforts of all our groups this season, and look forward to the possibility of bringing home a state championship with our Rookie group. I would like to thank all who are involved with the Simpson County Falcons and a special thanks to our parents who support us week in and week out.