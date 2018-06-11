Falcons round one MYFAI state playoffs

The Tinamites

(5&6 yrs.)

The Falcon Tinamites hosted Philadelphia in this first round playoff at Tiger stadium. Our youngest Falcons totally dominated this game. The Falcon defense only gave up 25 yards of total offense and two first downs. A.J. Williams led the team with 7 tackles and A.J. James had 3 sacks with a fumble recovery. Reese William, Kingston Stiff, and Keiston Clay also contributed with tackles. The offense rushed for over 180 yards. James scored five touchdowns and Kaden Lofton scored one touchdown with two PATs. The Fantastic 10 have really found their stride. They will play at Tiger stadium this weekend at 12:30 against Pearl River Central (PRC). These two teams met a couple of weeks ago, where our Falcons came out on top. Hopefully they will do it again.

The Rookies

(7&8 yrs.)

This week the Rookies traveled to take on number 1 seed Collins. Collins hung in with the Falcons in the first quarter, but once our Rookies got warmed up Collins could not keep pace. At half time the score, Falcons 22 Collins 0. I was unable to be in two places at the same time, I was told Ben Martin dominated on both sides of the ball. Martin had over 100 yards of rushing and 3 touchdowns. The defense closed out the game with a fumble recovery and touchdown. The final score Falcons 36 Collins 8.

The Rookies will travel to Petal for their second round playoff game. Kickoff is set for 10:00. Come out and support this truly talented team.

The Midgets

(9&10 yrs.)

The Midgets took on their first round playoff game at Tiger Stadium against Lumberton. Lumberton’s only bright spot came when they managed to get a safety in the first half. The rest of the game was controlled by the Falcons. The defense only gave up 24 total yards of offense. Strong running from Brayden Gregory, Cameron Smith and QB Braylon Womack airing the ball out attributed to over 250 yards of offense. Final score Falcons 44 Lumberton 2. The Midgets will take on number 1 seed Picayune in the second round playoff game at home as well. Kickoff is set for 2:00. The Falcons will host a Little 8 playoff game between Morton and Hopewell with kickoff at 11:00.

A great start to the playoffs with all three teams advancing to the second round. Please come out and support these future Cougars, Tigers and Trojans. Go Falcons!