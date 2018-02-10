Lady Cougars advance to Overall

Simpson’s softball team advanced to the MAIS AAAA Overall Championship series Monday at the Jimmy Clyde Sportsplex. The Lady Cougars defeated Oak Forest Academy 5-1 on Saturday in the opening round of the tournament. The Lady Cougars played East Rankin Academy in the semifinals and lost 6-4 in 11 innings. In the losers bracket game Simpson defeated Copiah Academy 5-2.

The Lady Cougars had to win twice on Monday to advance to the championship series. In the first game Simpson defeated Jackson Prep 12-0 in 5 innings, setting up a win-or- go-home game with East Rankin. The Lady Cougars defeated East Rankin 5-2. The Lady Cougars will now play Parklane Academy in a best 2 out of 3 series for the MAIS Overall AAAA Championship.

Oak Forest Academy

Simpson 5 Oak Forest 1-Getting hits for Simpson were Bella Luckey with two singles and 2 RBI’s, and Abigail Carter a single and an RBI.

Pitching for Simpson was Bella Luckey 7 innings with 6 strikeouts. The win improved Simpson’s record to 20-10 on the season.

East Rankin Aca.

East Rankin 6 Simpson 4 -11 Innings-Getting hits for Simpson were Morgan Griffith with a single, Allison Richardson a single and an RBI, and Gracie Giordano 2 RBI’s.

Pitching for Simpson was Bella Luckey 11 innings with 2 strikeouts. The loss dropped Simpson’s record to 20-11 on the season.

Copiah Academy

Simpson 5 Copiah 2-Getting hits for Simpson were Bella Luckey with a triple and a single, Ma’Nia Womack two singles, Abigail Carter with a homerun and 2 RBI’s, Morgan Griffith a single, Maddie Moody a double, and Gracie Giordano an RBI.

Pitching for Simpson were Morgan Griffith 6 innings and Bella Luckey 1 inning with a strikeout.

The win improved Simpson’s record to 21-11 on the season.

Jackson Prep

Simpson 12 Prep 0 -Getting hits for Simpson were Abigail Carter with a double, two singles, and 3 RBI’s, Morgan Griffith a triple, a single, and an RBI, Leah Beth Luckey with a double, a single, and an RBI, Maddie Moody two singles and an RBI, Gracie Giordano a double and an RBI, Bella Luckey a single and an RBI, and Ma’Nia Womack a double and 3 RBI’s.

Pitching for Simpson were Bella Luckey 3 innings with a strikeout and Morgan Griffith 2 innings and 2 strikeouts. The win improved Simpson’s record to 22-11 on the season.

East Rankin Aca. Simpson 5 East Rankin 2-Getting hits for Simpson were Bella Luckey with two singles, Leah Beth Luckey two singles, Allison Richardson a double, a single and 2 RBI’s, and Ma’Nia Womack an RBI.

Pitching for Simpson was Bella Luckey 7 innings. The win improved Simpson’s record to 23-11 on the season.

The Lady Cougars played Parklane Academy in game one of the MAIS Overall AAAA Championship series on Wednesday, October 3, at the Jimmy Clyde Sportsplex. Games two and three if necessary will be in McComb on Saturday, October 6. Game times have not been announced at press time.