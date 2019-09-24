Lady Cougars softball season comes to an end

Simpson played two regular season games last week against Hartfield Academy and Columbia Academy. The Lady Cougars played two games in the MAIS AAAA South State Tournament against Silliman Institute and Cathedral.

Hartfield Academy

Simpson 7 Hartfield 6 (8 Innings)-Getting hits for Simpson were Olivia Banes with two singles and an RBI, Zy Cole a homerun, a triple, and 3 RBI’s, Gracie Giordano a single and an RBI, Maddie Moody a single and an RBI, Allison Richardson a single and an RBI, and Sydney Kate Russell a single. Pitching for Simpson was Carson Smith 8 innings with a strikeout. The win improved Simpson’s record to 8-2 in district play and 20-9 on the season.

Columbia Academy

Simpson 10 Columbia 2-Getting hits for Simpson were Gracie Giordano with three singles and an RBI, Maddie Moody a double, a single, and 2 RBI’s, Zy Cole two singles, Olivia Banes a single and an RBI, Sydney Kate Russell a double, and Carson Smith a single, Kristin Busby an RBI, and Ma’Nia Womack an RBI.

Pitching for Simpson was Gracie Giordano 7 innings with 4 strikeouts. The win improved Simpson’s record to 21-9 on the season.

Silliman Institute

Silliman 9 Simpson 2-Getting hits for Simpson were Maddie Moody with a single and an RBI, Carson Smith a single, and Ma’Nia Womack a double.

Pitching for Simpson were Gracie Giordano 2 innings with a strikeout and Carson Smith 4 innings with a strikeout. The loss dropped Simpson’s record to 21-10 on the season.

Cathedral

Cathedral 9 Simpson 7-Getting hits for Simpson were Maddie Moody with a homerun, two doubles, and 3 RBI’s, Kristin Busby a single, Zy Cole a homerun and 3 RBI’s, Allison Richardson a single, Carson Smith a single, Ma’Nia Womack a single, and Olivia Banes an RBI.

Pitching for Simpson were Gracie Giordano 6.1 innings with 4 strikeouts and Carson Smith 0.2 innings. The loss ended Simpson’s season with a record of 21 wins and 11 losses.

JV Games

Simpson defeated Hartfield 3-2 and Columbia 7-3 to end their season with 10 wins and 9 losses.