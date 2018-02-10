SCA Cougars take down Columbia

The SCA Cougars traveled to Columbia Academy on Friday with a tilt with the Cougars of Columbia. Simpson received the opening kick but were not able to get anything going and were forced to punt. The Simpson defense was suffocating all night and set the tone early with a three and out by Columbia.

Simpson’s next drive ended on a turnover on downs at the Columbia 20 yard line. The score at the end of the first quarter was all tied up 0-0. Before halftime Simpson forced a Columbia punt and took over on their own 23 yard line.

Simpson drove 67 yards in seven plays. Michael Winstead scored on a 23 yard run, the 2-point conversion run failed and with 8:09 to go Simpson led 6-0. Columbia faked a punt on their next possession that did not work, giving Simpson great field position at the SCA 44 yard line. Simpson only took seven plays to score on a Hooks Harvey to Hunter Cline 25 yard pass. The PAT was no good and with 3:26 left in the half Simpson led 12-0. The Simpson defense got a turnover on downs and kneeled to run out the half.

The Simpson defense started the second half as they ended the first half forcing a Columbia three and out. Simpson drove 82 yards in 10 plays with Caleb Garner scoring from 5 yards out, Garner also added the 2-point conversion run and with 5:54 to go in the third quarter SCA led 20-0.

Columbia cut in to the Simpson lead late in the third quarter on a Ras Pace to Holden Smith 30 yard touchdown pass. The Ras Pace 2-point conversion run was good and with 3:19 to go in the third quarter Simpson led 20-8. SCA fumbled the ensuing kickoff and Columbia recovered on the Simpson 30 yard line. The Simpson defense once again forced a Columbia turnover on downs and gave the offense the ball on the 21 yard line. Simpson drove 79 yards in twelve plays capped off by a Caleb Garner 5 yard run. Hooks Harvey’s PAT was blocked and with 8:36 to go in the game Simpson led 26-8.

Simpson’s defense forced a Columbia punt, but Simpson fumbled on its second play, giving Columbia great field position at midfield. The Simpson defense forced another turnover on downs giving the ball back to the offense. Simpson could not run out the clock and with under 2 minutes to play were forced to punt. The punt snap sailed over punter Payton Keith’s head and was recovered by Columbia at the Simpson 14 yard line.

On the first play from scrimmage Ras Pace’s pass was intercepted by Hunter Cline. The Simpson Cougars kneeled out the game and the final score was Simpson 26 Columbia 8. The win improved Simpson’s record to 5-2 on the season.

The Cougars were led offensively in the rushing game by Caleb Garner with 18 carries for 169 yards and two touchdowns, Michael Winstead 10 carries for 100 yards and a touchdown, and Mason Kennedy 14 carries for 54 yards. In the passing game Hooks Harvey completed one pass for 25 yards and a touchdown. Hunter Cline had one catch for 25 yards and a touchdown.

The Cougars were led on defense by Caleb Garner and Thomas Pepper with 6 tackles each.

Getting sacks or tackles for loss were Caleb Garner 4 and Daniel Pepper with 4 each, Thomas Pepper 3, and Michael Winstead 1. The Cougars had one turnover, an interception by Hunter Cline.

In team stats Simpson had 379 yards of total offense, 354 rushing yards, 25 passing yards, and picked up 20 first downs. Columbia had 144 yards of total offense, 26 rushing yards, 118 passing yards, and picked up 12 first downs.

In Junior High action the 7th/8th grade defeated Lamar School 8-0 and the Junior High won 26-0.

The Cougars will host Hartfield Academy on Friday, October 5, with the kickoff set for 7 p.m. Simpson defeated Hartfield last year by a score of 40-13. This will be the fourth time Simpson and Hartfield have met on the gridiron, Simpson holds a 3-0 series record over Hartfield.

The Junior High Cougars will travel to Copiah Academy in Gallman on Thursday, October 4, for the District 3 AAAA Championship with the 7th/8th grade starting at 5:30 p.m. and the JH to follow.