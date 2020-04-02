SCA Jr. High teams do well in district

The Simpson Academy Junior High Lady Cougar Basketball Team has won the District 3 AAAA Tournament, and the Junior High Cougars finish runner-up in their District Tournament.

The Jr. High Lady Cougars won the tournament Saturday afternoon, defeating Hartfield Academy 54-18. The Cougars defeated Central Hinds Academy earlier in the day 42-5 to advance to the championship game.

The Simpson Junior High Boys defeated Central Hinds Academy 56-13 in the semifinals. The Cougars were defeated by Hillcrest Christian School in the finals on a buzzer beater 45-43 in the championship game.

Junior High Girls: Simpson vs Central Hinds Academy

Simpson 42 Central Hinds 5-Scoring for Simpson were Carson Carter with 18 points, Gracie Giordano 8, Ma’Nia Womack 6, Ava Dunn 3, Lauren Brown 2, Olivia Hodum 2, Emma Overstreet 2, and Olivia Banes 1. The win improved Simpson’s record to 24-2.

Junior High Girls: Simpson vs Hartfield Academy

Simpson 54 Hartfield 18-Scoring for Simpson were Olivia Banes with 13 points, Gracie Giordano 11, Ma’Nia Womack 10, Carson Carter 8, Maddie Craft 6, Avery Crain 4, and Sydney Kate Russell 2. The win improved Simpson’s record to 25 wins and 2 losses for the season.

Junior High Boys: Simpson vs Central Hinds Academy

Simpson 56 Central Hinds 13-Scoring for Simpson were Ben Kennedy with 14 points, Weston Frye 11, Sawyer Dunn 7, Chanse Funchess 6, Bryce Williams 5, Colin Jenkins 4, Ben Leonard 2, Mason Maddox 2, Barrett McKenney 2, Cole Crace 2, Koby Walker 2, and Jordan McPhail 1.

The win improved Simpson’s record to 24-0

Junior High Boys: Simpson vs Hillcrest Christian School. Hillcrest 45 Simpson 43-Scoring for Simpson were Sawyer Dunn with 14 points, Weston Frye 9, Colin Jenkins 7, Ben Kennedy 6, Chanse Funchess 3, Ben Leonard 2, and Gage Smith 2. The loss ended Simpson’s season with 24 wins and 1 loss.