SCA to meet Copiah again Friday

The Simpson Cougars hosted Copiah Academy from Gallman on Friday. Simpson kicked off to start the game and forced a Copiah punt after a three and out. The Cougars started their first drive on their 17 yard line. They drove the 83 yards capped off by a Bryce Caughman 22 yard touchdown run. The PAT was no good and with 6:09 left in the first quarter Simpson led 6-0.

Both teams went three and out on their next possessions. The Simpson defense once again forced a Copiah three and out. Simpson took over on their own 35 yard line, drove to midfield and turned the ball over on downs. The Cougar defense forced another three and out. Michael Winstead returned the Copiah punt 44 yards to the Copiah 36 yard line.

The Cougars took three plays to drive 36 yards capped off by a Caleb Garner 25 yard touchdown run. Garner added the 2-point conversion run and with 8:50 to go before half Simpson led 14-0.

The two teams traded punts on their next possessions. Copiah drove deep into Simpson territory just before half and missed a 23 yard field goal as time expired in the half. Simpson received the second half kick off and drove 73 yards in 11 plays culminated by a Hooks Harvey 21 yard yard touchdown run, Harvey added the PAT and with 8:30 to go in the third quarter Simpson led 21-0.

Copiah went three and out on their first second half possession and were forced to punt. Simpson took over on their own 12 yard line and moved it out to midfield. On fourth down an errant punt snap gave Copiah the ball at the Simpson 22 yard line. The Cougar defense held and forced a turnover on downs. Simpson went three and out on their next possession and were forced to punt. Copiah mounted a drive and scored on a Dalton Hayles 1 yard run. The PAT was blocked and with 4:21 to go in the game Simpson led 21-6.

After a Copiah onside kick Simpson took over on the Copiah 48 yard line. It took three plays for Simpson to score on a Michael Winstead 2 yard run. The PAT was no good and with 3:06 left in the game Simpson led 27-6. Copiah had another drive that resulted in a touchdown on a Dalton Hayles to Torriq Cooper 20 yard pass, Eli Hamlin added the PAT and with 2:09 to go in the game Simpson led 27-13.

Simpson ran out the clock and secured their 27-13 victory. The win improved Simpson’s record to 3-1 in district play and 8-3 on the season.

The Cougars were led offensively in the rushing game by Caleb Garner with 14 carries for 86 yards, a touchdown, and a 2-point conversion; Hooks Harvey 12 carries for 69 yards and a touchdown; and Bryce Caughman 4 carries for 40 yards and a touchdown. In the passing game Hooks Harvey completed two passes for 25 yards and Mason Kennedy completed one pass for 34 yards. Bryce Caughman had two catches for 25 yards and Hunter Cline had one catch for 34 yards. The Cougars were led on defense by Daniel Pepper with 16 tackles, Thomas Pepper 9 tackles, and Corbin Hosey 7 tackles. Getting sacks or tackles for loss were Daniel Pepper with 6, Thomas Pepper, Caleb Garner, Corbin Hosey, Cole McAlpin, and Preston Franklin 1 each.

In team stats Simpson had 275 yards of total offense, 216 rushing yards, 59 passing yards, and picked up 18 first downs. Copiah had 122 yards of total offense, 57 rushing yards, 65 passing yards, and picked up 10 first downs.

The Cougars will host Copiah Academy on Friday, Nov. 2, in the first round of the MAIS AAAA DII Playoffs with the kickoff set for 7 p.m. Simpson defeated Copiah last week by a score of 27-13. This will be the 35th time Simpson and Copiah have met on the gridiron,

Simpson holds a 24-9-1 series lead over Copiah.