SCA opens basketball season

Simpson hosted a tournament last week playing five games against Manchester Academy, Silliman Institute of Louisiana, Parklane Academy, Piney Woods School, and Lamar Christian.

Girls Games

Simpson 68 Manchester 35-Scoring for Simpson were TK Catchings and Morgan Griffith with 15 points each, Alissa Brewer 11, Ma’Nia Womack 6, Kristin Busby 5, Gracie Bowen, Mollie Jones, and Anna Claire Walker 4 each, and Adeline Bond and Maddie Moody 2 each. The win improved Simpson’s record to 1-0.

Simpson 63 Silliman 39-Scoring for Simpson were Morgan Griffith with 26 points, TK Catchings 18, Alissa Brewer 8, Maddie Moody 6, Gracie Bowen 3, and Anna Claire Walker 2. The win improved Simpson’s record to 2-0 on the season.

Simpson 43 Parklane 15-Scoring for Simpson were TK Catchings with 18 points, Alissa Brewer 12, Morgan Griffith 10, and Gracie Bowen 3. The win improved Simpson’s record to 3-0 on the season.

Simpson 92 Piney Woods 16-Scoring for Simpson were Ma’Nia Womack with 14 points, Gracie Bowen 13, Maddie Moody 12, TK Catchings 10, Kristin Busby and Anna Claire Walker with 8 each, Adeline Bond, Alissa Brewer, and Morgan Griffith with 7 each, and Mollie Jones 6. The win improved Simpson’s record to 4-0 on the season.

Simpson 65 Lamar Christian 50-Scoring for Simpson were TK Catchings with 27 points, Morgan Griffith 20, Maddie Moody 9, Alissa Brewer 7, and Anna Claire Walker 2. The win improved Simpson’s record to 5-0 on the season.

Boys Games

Simpson 59 Lamar Christian 52-Scoring for Simpson were Bowen Kelly with 18 points, Joseph Berry 14, Josh Flynt 8, Warner Watkins 7, Layton Brown 6, Morgan Leonard 4, and Drew Williams 2. The win improved Simpson’s record to 1-0 on the season.

Simpson 79 Piney Woods 62-Scoring for Simpson were Bowen Kelly with 31 points, Josh Flynt 29, Layton Brown 8, Joseph Berry 4, Morgan Leonard 3, and Warner Watkins and Jaden Wedgeworth with 2 each. The win improved Simpson’s record to 2-0 on the season.

In junior high action Simpson’s girls defeated Manchester 44-22 and lost to Silliman 31-27. The junior high boys defeated Lamar Christian 51-24.

Simpson will travel to Central Hinds in Raymond on Thursday, November 8, with the 7th grade boys starting at 3 p.m. followed by the junior girls, junior high boys, and the varsity girls. The Cougars will travel to Lamar Christian in Purvis on Tuesday, November 13, with the junior high girls starting at 4 p.m. followed by the junior high boys, varsity girls, and varsity boys