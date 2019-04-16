Simpson Baseball

Simpson played three games last week against Lamar School.

Lamar School Game 1

Simpson 15 Lamar 2-Getting hits for Simpson were Bowen Kelly a double, two singles, and an RBI, Noah Magee two doubles, a single, and an RBI, Noah Freeman two singles and an RBI, Hooks Harvey a double, a single, and 2 RBI’s, Caleb Garner a single and an RBI, Lawton Kennedy a single, Mason Kennedy a single and 2 RBI’s, and Brentley Berry an RBI.

Pitching for Simpson was Caleb Garner 6 innings with 6 strikeouts. The win improved Simpson’s record to 6-1 in district play and 17-4 on the season.

Lamar School Game 2

Simpson 8 Lamar 1-Getting hits for Simpson were Andrew Smith three singles, Brentley Berry two singles, Caleb Garner two singles and an RBI, Lawton Kennedy a double, a single, and 2 RBI’s, Noah Magee a homerun, a single, and 4 RBI’s, Mason Kennedy a single, and Bowen Kelly a single.

Pitching for Simpson was John Cole Giordano 7 innings with 11 strikeouts. The win improved Simpson’s record to 7-1 in district play and 18-4 on the season.

Lamar School Game 3

Simpson 10 Lamar 1-Getting hits for Simpson were Noah Freeman a single, John Cole Giordano a single and 3 RBI’s, Noah Magee a double, Andrew Smith a single and 3 RBI’s, Caleb Garner an RBI, and Lawton Kennedy an RBI.

Pitching for Simpson were Mason Kennedy 4.2 innings with 3 strikeouts, Andrew Smith 1.1 innings with a strikeout, and Noah Magee 1 inning with 3 strikeouts. The win improvedSimpson’s record to 8-1 in district play and 19-4 on the season.

Simpson will travel to Silliman Institute in Clinton, LA on Friday, April 19, with the JV starting at 4:30 p.m. followed by the varsity. The Cougars will host Copiah Academy on Tuesday, April 23, with the JV starting at 4 p.m. followed by the varsity.

 

