Simpson Baseball Roundup

Presbyterian Christian School

PCS 7 Simpson 6-Getting hits for Simpson were Matt Adcock a single, Noah Freeman a single and an RBI, Andrew Smith a double, and Carter Cockrell an RBI.

Pitching for Simpson were John Cole Giordano 2 innings with 4 strikeouts, Noah Freeman 2 innings with 1 strikeout, and Caleb Garner 2 innings with 4 strikeouts. The loss dropped Simpson’s record to 0-1 on the season.

Simpson will travel to Brookhaven Academy on Thursday, February 20, with the JV starting at 4:30 p.m. and the varsity to follow. Simpson will play in the Simpson County Classic at Magee on Saturday, February 22. Simpson will face Magee High School at 10 a.m. and Mendenhall High School at noon. Simpson will host Leake Academy on Monday, February 24, with the JV starting at 4 p.m. and the varsity to follow.