Simpson basketball

Simpson played one game last week against Lamar Christian School.

Girls Game

Lamar Christian School

Lamar Christian 49 Simpson 47-Scoring for Simpson were Alissa Brewer with 19 points, TK Catchings 16, Maddie Moody 6, Morgan Griffith 4, and Anna Claire Walker 2, and Gracie Giordano and Ma’Nia Womack 2 each. The loss dropped Simpson’s record to 7-1 on the season.

Boys Game

Lamar Christian School

Lamar Christian 62 Simpson 39 Laurel Knight Hawks 41-Scoring for Simpson were Joseph Berry with 14 points, Bowen Kelly 10, Cole Groover 6, Morgan Leonard 5, and Josh Flynt 4. The loss dropped Simpson’s record to 3-1 on the season.

Junior High Games

In junior high action Simpson’s girls defeated Lamar Christian School 33-17 and the junior high boys defeated Lamar Christian School 48-17.

The Cougars will host Bowling Green School Monday, Nov. 26, with the varsity girls starting at 5 p.m. followed by the varsity boys. The Cougars will travel to Leake Academy in Madden on Tuesday, Nov. 27, with the junior high girls starting at 4 p.m. followed by the junior high boys, varsity girls, and varsity boys. The Cougars will travel to Florence Middle School in Florence on Thursday, Nov. 29, with the 7th grade girls starting at 4 p.m. followed by the 7th grade boys, 8th grade girls, and 8th grade boys.