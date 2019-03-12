Simpson Basketball Roundup

Simpson played one game last week against Jackson Prep.

Girls Game Jackson Prep

Simpson 52 Prep 42-Scoring for Simpson were with Alissa Brewer with 23 points, T K Catchings 11, Anna Claire Walker 6, Gracie Bowen 5, Ma’Nia Womack 4, and Maddie Moody 3. The win improved Simpson’s record to 12-0 on the season.

Boys Game Jackson Prep

Prep 57 Simpson 46-Scoring for Simpson were with Joe Berry 11 points, Todd Larkin 11, Warner Watkins 10, Cole Groover 6, Jered Smith 3, Jaden Wedgeworth 3, and Josh Flynt 2.

The loss dropped Simpson’s record to 8-3 on the season.

Simpson will travel to Copiah Academy in Gallman on Thursday, December 5, with the 7th grade girls starting at 3:00 p.m. followed by the JH girls, JH boys, varsity girls, and varsity boys.

Simpson will open district play when they travel to Central Hinds Academy in Raymond on Tuesday, December 10, with the 7th grade girls starting at 3:00 p.m. followed by the JH girls, JH boys, varsity girls, and varsity boys.