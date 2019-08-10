Simpson blows out Winston Academy

The Simpson Cougars faced off with Winston Academy in Louisville Friday night. Simpson kicked off to Lamar to open the game. The Simpson defense forced a Winston punt on their first possession. The Cougar offense drove 80 yards in seven plays capped off by a Caleb Garner 3 yard touchdown run, Caden Coulson added the PAT and with 7:40 to go in the first quarter Simpson led 7-0. Winston drove 46 yards in ten plays and scored when Brylee Wall connected with Cage Palmer from 1 yard out, Brylee Wall added the PAT and with 4:36 to go in the first quarter, the score was tied 7 to 7. The Cougars drove 83 yards in four plays and scored on a Caleb Garner 2 yard run, the PAT was no good and with 2:37 to go in the first quarter Simpson reclaimed the lead 13-7. The Simpson defense forced a punt on the next Winston possession. Simpson drove 80 yards in six plays capped off by a Caleb Garner 19 yard touchdown run, the PAT was no good and with 9:50 to go in the half Simpson increased its lead to 19-7.

The Cougar defense forced a three and out and a punt. The Cougars scored on two plays on an Andrew Smith 2 yard run, Caden Coulson tacked on the PAT and with 8:06 to go in the half Simpson led 26-7. The Cougar defense once again forced a three and out and a punt. Simpson scored on two plays capped off by a Caleb Garner 33 yard run, Caden Coulson added the PAT and with 5:10 to go in the half Simpson led 33-7. The Simpson defense forced another three and out and a punt. Simpson fumbled on the ensuing possession. The Simpson defense forced a Winston punt and took over on their own 3 yard line. Simpson drove 97 yards in five plays capped off by a Michael Winstead 15 yard touchdown run, Caden Coulson added the PAT making the halftime score 40-7. Simpson took three plays to score on a Michael Winstead 2 yard run, Caden Coulson added the PAT and with 10:52 to play in the third quarter Simpson led 47-7. Winston answered back when Cage Palmer took the Simpson kickoff 83 yards for a touchdown, Brylee Wall added the PAT and with 9:21 to go in the third quarter Simpson led 47-14. Simpson was forced to punt on their next possession. The Simpson defense forced a turnover on downs on Winston’s next possession. The Cougars were forced to punt, but Winston fumbled and Tyler Varnes recovered for Simpson. Simpson turned the ball over on downs deep in Winston territory. Winston scored on three plays when Brylee Wall connected with Cage Palmer for a 79 yard touchdown strike, Brylee Wall added the PAT to make the final 47 to 21. Paving the way for a big offensive night for the Cougars was the Cougars offensive line consisting of Trey Eubanks, Payton Keith, Lawton Kennedy, Tyler Varnes, Crosby Mullins, Matthew Adcock, and Robert Grubbs. The Cougars were led offensively in the rushing game by Caleb Garner with 11 carries for 166 yards and 4 touchdowns, Carter Cockrell 5 carries for 105 yards, Michael Winstead 7 carries for 100 yards and 2 touchdowns, and Andrew Smith 3 carries for 71 yards and a touchdown. In the passing game Brentley Berry completed 3 passes for 89 yards, Bryce Jensen had 1 catch for 40 yards, Hayden Franklin 1 catch for 35 yards, and Matthew Adcock 1 catch for 14 yards. The Cougars were led on defense by Vance Smith, Jr. with 8 total tackles, Andrew Smith 6 total tackles, Matthew Adcock, Blake Boleware, Caleb Garner, Jordan Taylor, and Barrett Thompson 4 total tackles each. Getting a sack or tackle for loss were Andrew Smith 3, Blake Boleware 1, Vance Smith, Jr. 1, and Barrett Thompson 1. In team stats Simpson had 537 yards of total offense, 448 rushing yards, 89 passing and picked up 24 first downs. Winston had 169 yards of total offense, 71 rushing yards, 98 passing yards, and picked up 9 first downs.

Simpson will host Presbyterian Christian School on Friday, October 11, with kickoff set for 7:00 p.m. This will be the tenth meeting between Simpson and PCS. PCS holds a 5-4 series lead and SImpson won last year 20-7. The Junior High Cougars defeated Hillcrest Christian School 38-0. The JH Cougars will travel to Lamar School in Meridian on Thursday, October 10 , with the 7th and 8th grade starting at 5:30 p.m. followed by the 8th and 9th grade game.