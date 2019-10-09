Simpson bounces back against Copiah

The Simpson Cougars faced off with Copiah Academy Friday night in Gallman.

Copiah kicked off to Simpson to open the game. The Cougars took 12 plays to drive 69 yards capped off by a Michael Winstead 12 yard touchdown run, Brentley Berry connected with Caleb Garner for the two point conversion pass and with 6:26 to go in the first quarter Simpson led 8-0.

The Simpson defense held the Colonels and Copiah was forced to punt. Copiah held Simpson and forced the Cougars to punt. The score at the end of the first quarter was Simpson 8 Copiah 0.

Copiah’s drive stalled and Eli Hamlin kicked a 38 yard field goal and with 11:48 to go in the half Simpson led 8-3. Simpson’s next drive resulted in a three and out and a punt. The Cougar defense forced a Copiah three and out, forcing Copiah to punt. The Colonel defense returned the favor and forced a Simpson three and out and forced the Cougars to punt. The Cougar defense forced a turnover on downs on Copiah’s next possession. The Cougars drove 68 yards in six plays and increased their lead to 14-3 when Brentley Berry connected with Carter Cockrell for a 31 yard touchdown pass, but the two point conversion run failed. The halftime score was Simpson 14 Copiah 3.

The Cougars kicked off to Copiah to start the second half. Copiah drove 64 yards in seven plays, scoring on a John David Weed 5 yard run. Eli Hamlin added the PAT and with 9:19 to go in the third quarter Simpson led 14-10. The Cougars answered back with an 80 yard 10-play drive capped off by a Carter Cockrell 35 yard run. Andrew Smith added the two point conversion run and with 4:13 to go in the third quarter Simpson led 22-10. The remainder of the game was turned over to both defenses as neither scored in the fourth quarter. The final score was Simpson 22 Copiah 10.

The Cougars were led offensively in the rushing game by Michael Winstead with 20 carries for 116 yards and a touchdown, and Carter Cockrell 8 carries for 71 yards and a touchdown. In the passing game Brentley Berry was 1-3 for 31 yards and a touchdown. Carter Cockrell had one catch for 31 yards and a touchdown. The Cougars were led on defense by Parker Berry, Andrew Smith, and Jordan Taylor with 8 total tackles each. Payton Keith had 7 total tackles.

Getting a sack or tackle for loss were Andrew Smith 3, Matt Adcock 2, Blake Boleware 1, Preston Franklin 1, and Jordan Taylor 1. The Cougar defense had one turnover, an interception by Caden Coulson.

In team stats Simpson had 284 yards of total offense, 253 rushing yards, 31 passing yards, andpicked up 15 first downs. Copiah had 198 yards of total offense, 143 rushing yards, 55 passing yards, and picked up 11 first downs.

Simpson will host East Rankin Academy on Friday, September 13, for Homecoming with kickoff set for 7 p.m. This will be the 26th meeting between Simpson and East Rankin. Simpson holds a 22-3 series lead and won last year 36-7.

The Junior High Cougars lost to Leake last week 34-14, and the 7th and 8th grade won 28-0.

The JH Cougars will host East Rankin Academy on Thursday, September 12, with the 8th and 9th grade.game starting at 6 p.m. and the 7th and 8th grade will play a fifth quarter following the 8th and 9th grade game.