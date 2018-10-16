Simpson defeats Bowling Green 34-20

The Simpson Cougars traveled to Franklinton, La., Friday and played Bowling Green School.

Simpson received the opening kick and drove to the Bowling Green 30 yard line before turning it over on downs. The Simpson defense forced a three and out on Bowling Green’s first possession. Simpson drove the ball deep into Bowling Green territory on their next possession, but a fumble gave possession back to the Buccaneers. Bowling Green took over on their own 25 yard line and in two plays capped off by a Johntae McDowell 66 yard touchdown run, the PAT was no good and with 3:54 to go in the first quarter Bowling Green led 6-0.

The Cougars were forced to punt on their next possession. The Cougar defense forced a three and out and took over on their own 15 yard line. The Cougars fumbled and Bowling Green recovered on the Simpson 17 yard line. The Cougar defense and penalties pushed Bowling Green back and on 1st and 21 from the Bowling Green 35 yard line Bowling Green running back Larry Dillon scored on a 35 yard run. The 2-point conversion failed and with 8:34 to go before the half Simpson trailed 12-0. On the ensuing kickoff, Bowling Green recovered their own onside kick at midfield.

The Cougar defense stiffened and on 4th and 4 from the Simpson 19 yard line Johntae McDowell threw a 19 yard touchdown pass to Rashaan Duke. Johntae McDowell completed a pass to Larry Dillon for the 2-point conversion and with 4:55 left to go in the half Simpson trailed 20-0.

Simpson got on the board just before halftime, however, on a Caleb Garner 11 yard touchdown run. Garner ran in the 2-point conversion to make the halftime score Bowling Green 20 Simpson 8.

The second half was all Simpson. On Bowling Green’s first possession they fumbled, and Daniel Pepper recovered on the Bowling Green 38 yard line. The first play Simpson ran was a Hooks Harvey to Hunter Cline 38 yard touchdown pass. Hooks Harvey added the PAT and with 10:28 to go in the third quarter Simpson had cut the lead to 20-15.

The next Bucs possession resulted in another turnover. This time Michael Winstead intercepted a Buc’s pass at the Simpson 31 and returned it 63 yards to the Bucs’ 6 yard line. The Cougars needed only two plays capped off by a Corbin Hosey 4 yard run. The 2-point conversion failed and with 7:48 left in the third quarter Simpson led 21-20. The Cougar defense forced a three and out and after the Bowling Green punt took over on their own 35 yard line. In three plays Michael Winstead went 58 yards for a touchdown. Hooks Harvey’s PAT was good and with 4:38 left to go in the third quarter Simpson led 28-20.

The next Bucs possession ended in a Thomas Pepper fumble recovery on the Bowling Green 27 yard line. The Cougars were backed up by several penalties and had to punt the ball back to Bowling Green. Bowling Green punted and pinned Simpson on their own 2 yard line. Simpson moved the ball out to the 9 yard line and on 3rd and 3 Michael Winstead went 91 yards for a touchdown, Hooks Harvey added the PAT and with 9:00 to go in the game Simpson led 34-20. The remainder of the game was a defensive struggle on both sides and the final score remained Simpson 34 Bowling Green 20.

The win improved Simpson’s record to 7-2 on the season. The Cougars were led offensively in the rushing game by Michael Winstead with 10 carries for 234 yards and two touchdowns, Caleb Garner 16 carries for 82 yards and a touchdown, and Corbin Hosey with 5 carries for 24 yards and a touchdown. In the passing game Hooks Harvey completed two passes for 43 yards and a touchdown. Hunter Cline had one catch for 38 yards and a touchdown and Bryce Caughman had one catch for 5 yards.

The Cougars were led on defense by Daniel Pepper with 11 tackles, Caleb Garner and Thomas Pepper 6 tackles each. and Noah Magee 5 tackles. Getting sacks or tackles for loss were Daniel Pepper with 4, Thomas Pepper 2, Corbin Hosey, Caleb Garner, Noah Magee and Preston Franklin 1 each.

The Cougars had three turnovers, an interception by Michael Winstead and fumble recoveries by Daniel and Thomas Pepper.

In team stats Simpson had 400 yards of total offense, 357 rushing yards, 43 passing yards, and picked up 14 first downs. Bowling Green had 238 yards of total offense, 175 rushing yards, 63 passing yards, and picked up 11 first downs.

The Cougars will travel to Lamar School in Meridian on Friday, Oct. 19, in a huge district contest with the kickoff set for 7 p.m. Lamar defeated Simpson in the regular season last year by a score of 63-55 and in the State Championship game by a score of 33-32 in OT. This will be the 23rd time Simpson and Lamar have met on the gridiron. Simpson holds a 16-6 series lead over Lamar.