Simpson falls to Lamar in district loss

The Simpson Cougars faced off with Lamar School Friday night.

Simpson kicked off to Lamar to open the game. Lamar had a 45 yard kickoff return by Davis McBrayer down to the Simpson 30 yard line. The Cougar defense forced a turnover on downs. The Lamar defense forced a three and out and a Simpson punt. Lamar went on a seven play drive capped off by a Daulton Nelson 5 yard touchdown run. The PAT by Zagar Cooper was good and with 7:13 left in the first quarter Lamar led 7-0.

Simpson drove deep into Lamar territory on a Caleb Garner 46 yard run. The drive stalled at the Lamar 13 yard line as Simpson turned the ball over on downs. The drive stalled and Simpson forced a Lamar punt. Simpson turned the ball over on downs on their next drive at the Lamar 33 yard line. The Simpson defense forced a Lamar punt and took over on their 7 yard line. Lamar forced a three and out and Simpson had to punt. The Simpson defense forced a Lamar fumble recovered by Michael Winstead at the Simpson 25 yard line.

Lamar once again forced a three and out and another Simpson punt. Lamar took six plays to drive 50 yards capped off by a Hayden Farrar 14 yard touchdown run. Zagar Cooper added the PAT and with 1:30 left in the half Lamar led 14-0. Simpson took two plays to score capped off by a Caleb Garner 76 yard touchdown run. The 2- point conversion run failed and with 35 seconds left in the half Lamar led 14-6.

Simpson received the second half kickoff and had a turnover on downs. Simpson forced a three and out and a Lamar punt. The Lamar defense forced a three and out and a Simpson punt. Lamar took four plays to score capped off by a Will Morris to Hayden Farrar 39 yard touchdown pass. Zagar Cooper added the PAT and with 4:24 to go in the third quarter Lamar led 21-6. Simpson’s next drive ended when Lamar intercepted a pass. Simpson forced Lamar to punt on their next drive. Simpson turned the ball over on downs on their next drive. Lamar drove the ball 62 yards in 10 plays capped off by a Daulton Nelson 2 yard run, Zagar Cooper added the PAT and with 1:08 left in the game Lamar led 28-6.

Simpson took six plays to score a Caleb Garner 8 yard touchdown run. The 2-point conversion pass failed and the final score was Lamar 28 Simpson 12. The loss dropped Simpson’s record to 1-2 in district play and 3-3 on the season.

The Cougars were led offensively in the rushing game by Caleb Garner with 18 carries for 222 yards and two touchdowns and Michael Winstead 21 carries for 90 yards. In the passing game Brentley Berry completed four passes for 29 yards. The Cougars were led on defense by Michael Winstead and Andrew Smith with 10 total tackles each, and Preston Franklin and Caleb Garner 6 total tackles each. Getting a sack or tackle for loss were Andrew Smith 3, Michael Winstead 2, Jordan Taylor 1, and Barrett Thompson 1.

In team stats Simpson had 361 yards of total offense, 332 rushing yards, 29 passing and picked up 10 first downs. Lamar had 258 yards of total offense, 106 rushing yards, 152 passing yards, and picked up 17 first downs.

Simpson will travel to Winston Academy on Friday, Oct. 4, with kickoff set for 7 p.m. This will be the 11th meeting between Simpson and Winston. Simpson holds a 9-1 series lead and won the last meeting in 2016, 19-7. The Junior High Cougars defeated Hartfield Academy 16-3.

The JH Cougars will travel to Hillcrest Christian School in Jackson on Thursday, October 3 , with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m.