Simpson loses heartbreaker to Lamar

The Simpson Cougars traveled to Lamar School in Meridian on Friday. Simpson received the opening kick and after a three and out were forced to punt. Lamar took over on their 41 yard line and drove the 59 yards capped off by a Joseph Hutchinson 9 yard run, Jake Davidson added PAT and with 6:38 left in the first quarter Lamar led 7-0. Simpson used the remainder of the first quarter and scored on the first play of the second quarter on a Caleb Garner 5 yard run, Caleb Garner added the two point conversion run and with 11:56 to go in the half the score was tied 7-7.

Lamar answered right back and went on a 8 play 59 yard scoring drive capped off by a Jake Ransier 9 yard touchdown run, Jake Davidson added the PAT and with 8:22 to go in the half Lamar led 14-7. It took Simpson only one play to tie the score as Michael Winstead ripped off a 71 yard touchdown run, the two point conversion run failed and with 8:10 to go in the half the score was 14-14. Lamar took the ball 70 yards in 8 plays on their next drive and Joseph Hutchinson connected with Jacob Partridge from 11 yards out, Jake Davidson added the PAT with 5:39 left in the half Lamar led 21-14. Simpson drove down to the Lamar 27 yard line and with :28 seconds to go in the half Bryce Caughman’s pass was intercepted by Brooks Brock. The halftime score was Lamar 21 and Simpson 14.

The Simpson defense forced a three and out on Lamar’s first possession of the second half. Simpson drove the ball deep into Lamar territory on their next possession, but Lamar forced a turnover on downs. The Simpson defense got in on the scoring act when Corbin Hosey picked off a Joseph Hutchinson pass and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown, the two point conversion run by Michael Winstead was good and with 2:58 left in the third quarter Simpson led 22-21.

Lamar came right back with a score when Joseph Hutchinson hit Payton Mayatt from 12 yards out, the two point conversion pass was no good and with 1:32 left in the third quarter Lamar led 27-22. Early in the fourth quarter Simpson would go for a fourth down and three at their own 40 yard line, Lamar held and took over at the Simpson 42 yard line. Lamar took six plays to drive 42 yards capped off by a Joseph Hutchinson to Payton Mayatt 11 yard touchdown pass, Joseph Hutchinson ran in the two point conversion and with 9:15 to go in the game Lamar led 35-22.

Simpson came back very quickly and scored on a Hooks Harvey to Bryce Caughman 25 yard touchdown pass, Hooks Harvey ran in the two point conversion and with 7:19 left in the game Lamar led 35-30.

Lamar closed out the scoring with 2:03 to go in the game on a Jake Davidson 27 yard field goal. The final score was Lamar 38 Simpson 30. The loss dropped Simpson’s record to 2-1 in district play and 7-3 on the season.

The Cougars were led offensively in the rushing game by Michael Winstead with 10 carries for 123 yards, a touchdown, and a two point conversion, Caleb Garner 19 carries for 74 yards, a touchdown, and a two point conversion, and Hooks Harvey 7 carries 43 yards and a two point conversion. In the passing game Hooks Harvey completed one pass for 25 yards and a touchdown. Bryce Caughman had one catch for 25 yards and a touchdown. The Cougars were led on defense by Michael Winstead with 7 tackles, Thomas Pepper 6 tackles, and Bryce Caughman, Corbin Hosey, and Noah Magee 5 tackles each.

Getting sacks or tackles for loss were Thomas Pepper with 2 and Michael Winstead 1. The Cougars had one turnover, an interception by Corbin Hosey returned for a touchdown.

In team stats Simpson had 324 yards of total offense, 299 rushing yards, 25 passing yards, and picked up 15 first downs. Lamar had 333 yards of total offense, 127 rushing yards, 206 passing yards, and picked up 22 first downs.

The Cougars will host Copiah Academy on Friday, October 26, for Senior Night with the kickoff

set for 7:00 p.m. Simpson defeated Copiah last year by a score of 41-7. Copiah is Simpson’s longest football series this will mark the thirty-fourth time Simpson and Copiah have met on the gridiron, Simpson holds a 23-9-1 series lead over Copiah.