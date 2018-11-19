Simpson loses to Lamar in championship game

The Simpson Cougars played Lamar School for the second straight year for the MAIS AAAA DII State Championship.

Simpson kicked off to Lamar to open the game and forced a three and out and a punt.

Simpson had great field position at their own 45 yard line and drove to the Lamar 5 yard line before a fumble stalled the drive. Lamar took over at their 7 yard line and drove 93 yards in 16 plays capped off by a Brooks Brock 4 yard run. The PAT was no good and with 11:56 to go in the half Lamar led 6-0. The teams traded punts on their next possessions.

Simpson capitalized on an errant punt snap by Lamar, and Daniel Pepper returned the ball 14 yards to Lamar’s 1 yard line. Hooks Harvey scored from 1 yard out. The PAT failed and with 4:05 to go in the half the score was tied.

Lamar answered quickly and scored on a 10 yard run by Jake Ransier. Jake Davidson’s PAT was good and with 3:02 left in the half Lamar led 13-6. Simpson drove down to the Lamar 31 yard line but turned the ball over on downs,

Lamar kneeled and took a 13-6 lead into the dressing room. Simpson received the second half kickoff and drove 62 yards in 15 plays, capped off by a Caleb Garner 2 yard touchdown run. The 2-point conversion run was no good and with 5:52 left in the third quarter Lamar led 13-12.

Lamar answered in a four play drive capped off by a Daulton Nelson 8 yard touchdown run. the PAT by Jake Davidson was good and with 5:15 left in the third quarter Lamar led 20-12.

Simpson was forced to punt on their next possession. Lamar drove 70 yards in 6 plays capped off by a Joseph Hutchinson to Payton Mayatt 44 yard touchdown pass. Jake Davidson’s PAT was good and with 1:59 to go in the third quarter Lamar led 27-12.

Simpson cut into the Lamar lead early in the fourth quarter on a 2 yard touchdown run by Caleb Garner, and his 2-point conversion run by Caleb Garner was good and with 10:11 to go in the game Lamar led 27-20. Simpson forced a three and out and a punt on Lamar’s next possession.

The Cougars took over on their 3 yard line and drove the ball out to the 49 yard line, where a fumble ended the drive. Lamar drove 49 yards in 7 plays capped by a Joseph Hutchinson 1 yard touchdown run. Jake Davidson’s PAT was good and with 2:03 left in the game Lamar led 34-20.

Simpson drove the ball to the Lamar 35 yard line, but the drive and game ended on Brooks Brock’s interception. The loss dropped Simpson’s record to 10-4 on the season.

The Cougars were led offensively in the rushing game by Caleb Garner with 28 carries for 135 yards, two touchdowns and a 2-point conversion, Michael Winstead 13 carries for 104 yards, Corbin Hosey 13 carries for 50 yards, and Hooks Harvey 6 carries for 35 yards and a touchdown.

The Cougars were led on defense by Corbin Hosey with 8 tackles, Noah Magee 7 tackles, and Bryce Caughman and Daniel Pepper 5 tackles each. Getting sacks or tackles for loss were Noah Magee and Thomas Pepper with 2 each, Caleb Garner 1, and Daniel Pepper 1. Simpson had one turnover, a fumble recovery by Daniel Pepper.

In team stats Simpson had 330 yards of total offense, 330 rushing yards, and picked up 20 first downs. Lamar had 374 yards of total offense, 213 rushing yards, 161 passing yards, and picked up 21 first downs.