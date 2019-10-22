Simpson takes down Park Place

The Simpson Cougars faced off with Park Place Christian Academy on Friday night in Pearl.

Simpson kicked off to Park Place to open the game. Park Place drove to midfield before the Cougar defense forced a punt. The Cougar offense drove to the Park Place 43 yard line before turning the ball over on downs. Park Place drove down to the Simpson 25 yard line, but a Dylan Jones 42 yard field goal attempt came up short. The Simpson offense could not get anything going and were forced to punt on their next possession. Park Place took three plays to drive 39 yards capped off by a Nic Butts 6 yard touchdown run, Dylan Jones added the PAT and with 32 seconds to go in the first quarter Park Place led 7-0. Simpson answered back driving 59 yards in six plays capped off by a Caleb Garner 6 yard touchdown run; the two point conversion run was no good and with 10:09 to go in the half Park Place led 7-6. Park Place drove to the Simpson 34 yard line before the Simpson defense forced a punt. On Simpson’s first play after the punt Michael Winstead went 80 yards for a touchdown, the 2-point conversion pass from Brentley Berry to Carter Cockrell was good and with 7:27 left in the half Simpson led 14-7. Park Place once again drove to the Simpson 43 yard line before the Cougar defense forced a punt.

The Cougar offense was forced to punt on their next possession. The Cougar defense tightened down on Park Place’s next possession and forced a punt. Simpson drove 82 yards in five plays and scored when Brentley Berry hit Bryce Jensen on a 36 yard touchdown pass. Caden Coulson tacked on the PAT and with 2:11 to go in the half Simpson led 21-7. The Simpson defense forced a three and out and a Park Place punt. Simpson took over on their 35 yard line with 21 seconds left and drove to the Park Place 8 yard line as time expired in the first half. Michael Winstead returned the second half kickoff 40 yards to the Park Place 37 yard line.

Simpson took 4 plays to go 37 yards capped off by a Michael Winstead 4 yard touchdown run; the PAT was no good and Simpson led 27-7 with 10:36 to go in the third quarter. The Cougar defense forced a three and out and a punt. Simpson fumbled deep in their own territory on their next possession. Park Place drove to the Simpson 19 yard line before turning the ball over on downs. Simpson drove down to the Park Place 27 yard line before turning the ball over on downs. Park Place drove down to the Simpson 10 yard line, but fumbled and Simpson’s Jordan Taylor recovered. Simpson drove 90 yards in seven plays capped off by a Brentley Berry to Matthew Adcock 25 yard touchdown pass; the PAT was no good and with 6:39 left in the game Simpson led 33-7. Park Place drove 69 yards in seven plays and scored on a Dailyn Brown 5 yard touchdown run. Dylan Jones added the PAT and with 3:50 to go in the game Simpson led 33-14. Simpson ran out the last 3:50 and claimed a 33-14 win that improved Simpson’s district record to 2-2 and 5-3 on the season.

The Cougars were led offensively in the rushing game by Michael Winstead with 16 carries for 211 yards and two touchdowns, Caleb Garner 21 carries for 119 yards and a touchdown, and Carter Cockrell 5 carries for 57 yards. In the passing game Brentley Berry completed 7 passes for 179 yards and two touchdowns, Carter Cockrell had 2 catches for 64 yards and a 2-point conversion, Matthew Adcock 2 catches for 47 yards and a touchdown, Bryce Jensen 2 catches for 41 yards and a touchdown, and Caleb Garner 1 catch for 28 yards.

The Cougars were led on defense by Andrew Smith with 12 total tackles, Caleb Garner 11 total tackles, Barrett Thompson 10 total tackles, and Jordan Taylor and Preston Franklin 7 total tackles each. Getting a sack or tackle for loss were Andrew Smith 6, Blake Boleware 3, Barrett Thompson 3, Vance Smith, Jr. 2, Caleb Garner 1, Bryce Jensen 1, and Jordan Taylor 1. The Simpson defense had one turnover, a fumble recovery by Jordan Taylor. In team stats Simpson had 571 yards of total offense, 392 rushing yards, 179 passing and picked up 21 first downs. Park Place had 308 yards of total offense, 78 rushing yards, 230 passing yards, and picked up 19 first downs.

Simpson will host Leake Academy for Senior Night on Friday, October 25, with kickoff set for 7 p.m. This will be the 27th meeting between Simpson and Leake. Simpson holds a 21-5 lead in the series and won last year 18-14.

The Junior High Cougars defeated Copiah Academy 6-3 to end their season with 6 wins and 2 losses. The 7th and 8th Grade defeated Copiah 14-8 to end their season with 4 wins, 1 loss, and 1 tie.