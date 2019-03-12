Trojan Players Recognized

The Magee Trojans had an outstanding season notching 10 wins and making a third round playoff appearance. The team worked hard throughout the season, and several of the Trojan players were recognized for their accomplishments by being named to the All-Division teams. The Trojans had 11 players to receive All-Division honors.

Quarterback Chandler Pittman was named Offensive MVP of Division 8-3A and kicker Samuel Rials was named Special Teams MVP.

Josh Sanders, Matthew Thurman, Xavier Franks, and Cayden Bridges were named to the First Team All- Division 9-3A Football Team. Jamaal Dinkins, Jody Durr, Jordan Magee, Jawan Shaw, and Cameron Sullivan all received Second Team honors. Congratulations to the Trojan players for their accomplishments throughout the season.