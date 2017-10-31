Trojans to play Tylertown in first round

The Magee Trojans have found their stride late in the season, winning their last three district games. The latest victory over McLaurin secured the Trojans as a third seed entering the playoffs. The Trojans took an early first quarter lead and never looked back. More impressively the defensive unit allowed zero points in the second half. Magee defeated McLaurin 27-14.

Jermond Winn rushed for 39 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries. Chandler Pittman rushed for 152 yards and one touchdown on 20 carries. Josh Sanders led all Trojan receivers with 4 receptions for 47 yards. Jaden Chatman made the most exciting play of the night by returning a punt 81 yards for a touchdown. The Trojans dominated every facet of the game, and they are hoping this trend will continue as the playoffs begin.

After posting a 6-5 record, Magee will move on to face the second seeded Tylertown Chiefs. The Chiefs are 7-4. The game will be played in Tylertown at 7 p.m.