Budget approved

By MARLAN JONES,
Tue, 09/25/2018 - 3:38pm

The Mendenhall Mayor and Board of Aldermen approved the fiscal year 2018-2019 budget during the September 4 regular meeting. They also adopted the 2018-2019 tax levy resolution.

According to the proposed budget totals the city will operate with $1,530,343.00 in the general fund in 2019. Solid waste will be operating with a budget of $229,850.00, and municipal fire with a budget of $45,840. There is $562,850.00 slated to the water and sewer fund. Combined, the proposed budget comes to a total of $2,358,883.00.

Specific department totals detailing the operating budget of the street, police, parks, elections, departments have yet to be released by the city. A detailed story with department totals and assessed changes to the millage rate will be available next week.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

