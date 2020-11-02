One man shot in Mary Grove

By MARLAN JONES,
Tue, 02/11/2020 - 1:30pm

Sheriff Paul Mullins reported that deputies responded to a call of gunshots in the Mary Grove community on the afternoon of February 6.

Mullins said as deputies responded to the area dispatch received a call from Magee Police Department stating there was a gunshot victim at the Magee Hospital. Deputies responded to the hospital and confirmed that the victim was shot in the Mary Grove community.

The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries. Investigators determined that the altercation began at the 49 Quick Stop and led to a shooting at the corner of Bill Womack and Mary Grove Church Road. Deputies investigated the scene, which led to a suspect later turning himself in to the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect has been identified as Steven Keys. Keys had his initial court appearance and is currently being held in the Simpson County Jail. The incident is still under investigation at this time.

 

 

 

