The Mendenhall Area Chamber of Commerce, Mendenhall Fire Department, and Vowell’s Marketplace collaborated to host Stuff the Truck Campaign last Saturday. Together they were able to raise nonperishable food items to help fight hunger this holiday season. All donations went to the Simpson County Baptist Association. Some of the volunteers are, from left, Sky Warren, Nick Wester, Seth McDowell, Brandon Wester, Red Bankston, Derreck Brown, Josh Pierce, Amanda Johnston, and Kathy Brien.