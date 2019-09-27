McNair tapped for Wood Bat

Magee High baseball player, Brennon McNair, has an invitation that is normally reserved for high school seniors.

McNair has been issued an invitation to be a part of the Milwaukee Brewers World Wood Bat Scout Team.

Because of his outstanding performance this past year he has been invited to be a part of the team. Brennon is a junior classman and plays for the Magee Trojans as infielder and pitcher.

Thus far he has 46 games under his belt and has an impressive .438 batting average along with .530 on base percentage. He was instrumental in helping his team play for the State Championship last year.

The event will be hosted in Jupiter Florida October 9, though October 30. Depending on how they fair they will be given the opportunity to play either four or five games in pool play on the Brewers Scout Team. Thursday will be used as a day of practice to get ready for competition.

Players will provide personal gear but will be suited out by the team for the event.

McNair was selected by Scott Nichols who recruits for State of Mississippi for the Brewers. The notification letter to Brennon said he was selected because of, “physical abilities, desire, work ethic, and positive attitude.”

His dad, Fountaine, was asked if this would impact Brennon’s future career choices? Fountaine smiled and said, “We’ll just have to see.”