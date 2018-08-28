Home invasion thwarted

By MARLAN JONES,
Tue, 08/28/2018 - 1:57pm

The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call that came in at 5:30 a.m., Thursday, August 23.

 The incident was described by investigator Leon Wedgeworth as a home invasion that occurred at a residence on Van Zandt Road in Braxton.

According to Wedgeworth the homeowners were asleep in their residence when they were awakened by what sounded like someone kicking on their front door. The wife got up and was confronted by the suspect in the hallway of the home. He said she screamed and the husband responded.

The husband struggled with the suspect, who was later identified as Mitchell Lynn Edwards. Edwards was struck in the head with an iron before fleeing the residence on foot.

At approximately 7:20 a.m. Edwards was taken into custody by deputies at another residence on Van Zandt Road. Wedgeworth said that the suspect denied that any drug or alcohol use was involved during the time of the incident.

Edwards had an initial appearance at Simpson County Justice Court, and his bond was set at $10,000.

 

