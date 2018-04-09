New physician and FNP join SGH Clinic

Simpson General Hospital Medical Clinic has made two additions to their staff, a physician and a family nurse practitioner, with the intention to better serve Simpson County.

Dr. Johnny Buck Franklin is a Simpson County native who will be returning to serve his community as a physician. Franklin graduated from Mendenhall High School in 1972 and went on to attend the University of Southern Mississippi, where he received his BS in chemistry in 1976.

From there he enrolled in the University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine and later interned at the Baylor University School of Medicine in Houston, Texas. He is board certified in internal medicine and hypertension. Franklin was also the Director of Internal Medicine at the G.V. “Sonny” Montgomery VA Medical Center.

Franklin is now in a position to give back to his hometown. He will be available for patients three days a week at the Simpson General Hospital Medical Clinic. Franklin’s office hours will be Tuesday through Thursday 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Franklin specializes in internal medicine. His practice caters specifically to adults. He said he plans to practice in Simpson County for years, and will be available to see his patients, walk ins, and overflow from other doctors.

He said patients can expect efficient care when visiting him at the clinic. Franklin said, “Don’t get sick. Come in when you are well because internal medicine is preventive. I try to take care of people before they need hospitalization or have other complications.”

Family Nurse Practitioner Molly Mayhugh, of Monticello, now lives in New Hebron with her husband and two children on their poultry farm. She is a graduate of Lawrence County High School and received her BS in nursing from the University of Southern Mississippi.

Mayhugh said, “I got into nursing because I always wanted to work in the medical field, and I love people and wanted to make a difference.”

Mayhugh’s work history includes the NICU at the University Medical Center, a brief stint in surgery at Magee General Hospital, and work in home health before joining Simpson General Hospital. She said, “It has been a great transition. All the providers have been very helpful. The nurses are good to work with. We have a great staff.”

She promised patients that when visiting her at the clinic they will be working with someone who is down to earth and easy to talk to. Mayhugh said, “I promise we will get you treated quickly and thoroughly.” She treats patients of all ages.

Mayhugh will be at Simpson General Hospital medical Clinic every Monaday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. She will also be available every other Friday.

To schedule appointments with Dr. Johnny Buck Franklin MD or Molly Mayhugh FNP call SGH Clinic, 601-847-2424.